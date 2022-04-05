Furnished Finder Adds More Than 2,000 Choice Hotels Properties to Nationwide Hotel Network

Travel nurses and other Furnished Finder travelers now have access to book upscale, upper-midscale, economy and extended stay offerings from Choice Hotels.

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, an online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, is pleased to announce the addition of Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations. Choice Hotels' portfolio of 13 brands, which include the Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels, Comfort, Quality, MainStay Suites and WoodSpring Suites, provides a variety of lodging options for business travelers looking for upscale, design forward guest rooms with spa-inspired bathrooms and premium bedding, to apartment-style suites with full kitchens and spaces to relax, work, and dine, or rooms with the essentials at a great value, in destinations across the country. Furnished Finder travelers can now book participating Choice Hotels properties directly from the Furnished Finder Hotels Page.