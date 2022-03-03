Furnished Finder adds more than 6,000 affiliated Wyndham Hotels in the U.S. to their portfolio of properties geared toward traveling professionals in need of furnished monthly housing

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, a leading online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, is pleased to announce the addition of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations. Wyndham has nearly 490,000 rooms at over 6,000 affiliated hotels across 17 brands in the United States appealing to all types of travelers and commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.

"Hotels are important part of the travel nurse industry," says Brian Payne, Co-Founder and CEO of Furnished Finder. "And while an average stay on Furnished Finder is about 90 days, travelers book hotels for all durations including nightly, weekly, and monthly." He also states, "in addition to the healthcare segment, there are just more remote workers than ever before so demand for all types of monthly furnished rentals has skyrocketed."

Travelers can start taking advantage of negotiated discounts on Wyndham Hotels affiliated properties by booking at www.furnishedfinder.com/hotels. Plus, with Wyndham Rewards, named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report, travelers can earn a guaranteed 1000 points with every qualified stay! Join for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Furnished Finder

Furnished Finder is the leading housing platform for traveling professionals and remote workers looking for monthly furnished housing in the US. With more than 70,000 properties and representing a potential of 20M bookable nights per month, Furnished Finder is the source of direct bookings for landlords, property managers, and hoteliers. Fueled by their strategic industry partnerships and high search ranking, traveling nurses, remote workers, and other traveling professionals depend on Furnished Finder for monthly furnished rentals. Furnished Finder also owns KeyCheck, a site that provides tools for landlords, including online rent payment, free tenant screening, and custom residential leases. For more information, visit www.furnishedfinder.com

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For information on Wyndham's total value for all types of groups and business travelers, visit www.wyndhambusiness.com.

