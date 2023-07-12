Furnished Finder adds My Place Hotels to their network of furnished housing options for travelers

News provided by

Furnished Finder

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, a leading online housing marketplace for traveling professionals, announces the addition of My Place Hotels to its nationwide network of furnished accommodations. This new partnership adds a multitude of rooms to its inventory for mid-term travelers nationwide.

"By partnering with My Place Hotels, we are able to offer great stays to our travelers searching for quality accommodations in all parts of the country. My Place Hotels will give our travelers both a safe and welcoming environment for stays of all lengths of time, including extended stays that our travelers are frequently looking for," says Brian Payne, Co-Founder and CEO of Furnished Finder. "Traveling professionals need flexibility with their stays. Sometimes they need weekly accommodations, and other times they are seeking a more lengthy, monthly stay. This partnership will allow travelers to have full flexibility when choosing a furnished property that fits their needs."  He continues, "With this partnership, we will be able to more fully serve any and all travelers seeking temporary furnished housing."

For maximum traveler benefit and ease, Furnished Finder has integrated all hotel partnerships into its hotels page at www.furnishedfinder.com/hotels.

About Furnished Finder

Furnished Finder is the leading housing platform for traveling professionals and remote workers looking for monthly furnished housing in the US. With more than 200,000 properties, Furnished Finder is the source of direct bookings for landlords, property managers, and hoteliers. Fueled by their strategic industry partnerships and high search ranking, traveling nurses, remote workers, and other traveling professionals depend on Furnished Finder for monthly furnished rentals. Furnished Finder also owns KeyCheck, a site that provides tools for landlords, including online rent payment, free tenant screening, and custom residential leases. For more information, visit www.furnishedfinder.com 

SOURCE Furnished Finder

