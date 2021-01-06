Furnishing Inspiring Spaces - Three North American Furniture Dealers Join Together to Form One: 'The Collective'

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vangard Concept Offices ("VCO") (www.vcoffices.com ) recently announced a rebranding of its business, aligning its four U.S. locations with three additional Canadian locations which it has acquired over the past five years under a common brand - The Collective (www.collective.space). This new furniture titan will become the largest Teknion furniture dealer in North America, positioning itself to manage furniture standards for its extensive portfolio of clients in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. The Collective will offer innovative product solutions for organizations looking to reimagine their work environments, providing a single foundation for furnishings, space planning, and project management.

The Collective

"Our new brand reflects how we approach delivering a dynamic experience for our customers," explains Nick Tuttle, President of The Collective - USA. "It's together, it's collaborative, it's collective. The logo is a direct translation of coming together to form a stronger whole. The experience, culture, and alignment of values in our markets will allow us to continue to build and strengthen our service and offerings to our customers."

Chris Rayner, President of The Collective - Canada adds, "We represent furniture dealerships each having over 30 years of experience in our respective markets supported by more than 300 supplier partners, and we're excited to be officially joining forces under a unified brand. The Collective has the experience, creativity, and relationships with regional and national design firms to help elevate the workspaces of our mutual clients."

The Collective: Foundational Members

VCO: Established in the California Bay Area in 1987, VCO is a full-service dealership for commercial furniture, design, and project management. VCO acquired the foundational members of The Collective in an exciting venture to grow and expand.

Office Source: Located in Toronto, Canada , Office Source has specialized in corporate, government, and healthcare furniture for offices and workspaces since 1991, creating environments that are as functional as they are comfortable.

Located in , Office Source has specialized in corporate, government, and healthcare furniture for offices and workspaces since 1991, creating environments that are as functional as they are comfortable. SCI Interiors: Situated in Toronto, Canada , SCI is one of Canada's longest-standing contract furniture dealers with roots in two of Canada's oldest retailers; Simpsons and The Hudson's Bay Company. For over 60 years, SCI has maintained a leadership position in the industry by consistently providing high-quality products and excellent customer service.

Throughout 2021, The Collective will expand its investment in a number of strategic initiatives, including expanding its online capabilities to offer "work from home" furniture curated to comfortably outfit professionals who are now working remotely.

