The article outlines simple ways to prevent dents, scratches, and wear from heavy furniture on various flooring surfaces.

PENN YAN, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners prevent heavy furniture from leaving permanent marks on their floors? Mike Westfall of Church Creative Flooring, Inc. outlines several easy ways to avoid dents in hardwood floors, carpet damage, and surface scratches in a helpful feature for HelloNation. In the article, Westfall shares practical, low-cost habits that can make a major difference in keeping floors looking new and avoiding unnecessary repairs.

Mike Westfall, Owner of Church Creative Flooring, Inc. Speed Speed

While flooring is designed to be strong, it isn't immune to wear from constant pressure. Over time, items like sofas, dressers, and bookshelves can leave behind dents or visible stress marks, especially if they sit in one place for too long. Westfall explains that the solution is not to avoid furniture, but to use it wisely, starting with protective accessories like felt pads for furniture legs. These pads act as cushions, helping distribute weight more evenly and reducing the risk of concentrated pressure that can lead to damage. They also help reduce friction when furniture moves, which protects hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and even carpets from scuffs and flattening.

In homes with heavy foot traffic or furniture that is moved often, Westfall recommends using area rugs and runners in key areas. Placing them in hallways, entryways, or under dining tables not only adds style to the room but also serves a functional purpose. Rugs absorb some of the wear that would otherwise impact the flooring directly and also provide an extra buffer against scratches and dirt buildup. On carpeted floors, rugs help protect against furniture indentations by spreading out the weight.

One of the most common causes of flooring damage is dragging furniture across the room. Even moving an item a few inches without protection can leave behind deep scratches or gouges. Westfall advises lifting furniture whenever possible; when that isn't feasible, using furniture sliders appropriate for the specific type of flooring is the next best option. These sliders allow heavier pieces to glide smoothly without leaving marks.

The article also stresses that furniture floor protection is not a one-time fix. Regular maintenance of the tools used to protect the floor is just as important. Felt pads can wear down, fall off, or become embedded with debris that can scratch the surface. Rugs and runners can shift, bunch, or wear thin over time. Westfall recommends checking these items every few months to ensure they're still providing the coverage and cushioning they were intended to.

According to Westfall, part of protecting flooring involves understanding the materials involved. Hardwood is more prone to denting than tile, but it also responds differently to pressure and movement. Carpets can become permanently compressed under furniture, affecting appearance and shortening the carpet's lifespan. Taking small steps to protect carpet from heavy furniture, such as rotating furniture periodically or using coasters under legs, can help preserve its structure.

These habits not only save money in the long run but also preserve a room's visual appeal. Floors often take up the largest visible space in a home, and damage is hard to hide once it sets in. Repairing scratched hardwood or replacing worn carpet can be significantly more expensive than simply adding furniture pads or using sliders during a room rearrangement. Westfall's approach, as outlined in HelloNation, emphasizes prevention through smart, easy habits that anyone can follow.

For homeowners looking to make their flooring last, it's not about avoiding use but about using thoughtful tools and practices. Whether it's moving furniture without scratching floors or regularly checking floor protectors, small actions add up to long-term results. These insights from Church Creative Flooring offer a simple, effective guide to keeping floors clean, strong, and damage-free.

Protecting Floors From Furniture Damage Takes Just a Few Smart Habits. In the article, Mike Westfall shares practical strategies, offering clear, cost-effective advice for furniture floor protection that fits into everyday home routines.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation