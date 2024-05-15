Furniture Marketing Group Announces Expansion in San Antonio's Pearl District

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Marketing Group (FMG), a leader in workplace solutions and Haworth's largest Best In Class dealer, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the San Antonio market with a new showroom opening in the vibrant Pearl District. FMG's newest location in San Antonio marks a major milestone in FMG's continued growth, and will add a seventh state-of-the-art showroom to its existing locations in Plano, Houston, Austin, El Paso, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque.

Paving the Way in San Antonio

Pearl District in San Antonio

This expansion strengthens FMG's local expertise and capacity, adding industry veteran David Smedley to its leadership team. Smedley, formerly of Wittigs Office Interiors, brings a history of operational excellence and a team of experienced professionals in the evolving San Antonio market.

"San Antonio's vibrant community and growing commercial real estate market create the perfect backdrop for FMG's custom workspace solutions," says Smedley. "We look forward to growing with San Antonio's business community, and helping clients create work environments focused on their people's success."

FMG is proud to deepen its roots in Texas, a state well known for its thriving business culture. FMG's dedication extends beyond providing high-quality office furnishings; their goal is to develop longstanding trusted relationships in the San Antonio business community by continuing its legacy of unmatched service, innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Unveiling a New Showroom in San Antonio's Historic Pearl District

FMG will celebrate its showroom's grand opening in October 2024. Guests will experience the latest in office furnishings and workplace design.

"At FMG, we believe a purposeful environment can transform the way people engage at work. Our new showroom will showcase our comprehensive approach to workspace design, which begins with an in-depth work style analysis and continues through installation to ongoing support," said Greg Almond, CEO of Furniture Marketing Group. "We are excited about our growing team in San Antonio, and look forward to hosting prospective clients at our showroom in the Pearl District so we can help them create spaces that tell their story."

About Furniture Marketing Group

Furniture Marketing Group, Haworth's largest Best In Class Dealer with showroom locations in seven US cities, is a leader in the commercial furniture industry. It provides various workplace strategies and solutions designed to create transformative workspaces. FMG designs and delivers customized solutions that combine cross-functional expertise with a comprehensive scope of services, and scalable capacity to execute projects globally. For more information, please visit https://fmgi.com/ .

Media Contact:

Sam Carothers

Content Marketing Lead

[email protected]

214-556-4700

