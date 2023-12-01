Furniture Marketing Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Contract Associates to Enhance Growth in Southwest Region

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Marketing Group (FMG), a premier provider of commercial furniture solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Contract Associates, a well-established contract furniture dealer with locations in Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for FMG, as it brings together two organizations dedicated to elevating workspaces with innovative and functional design. With FMG's unique combination of skilled staff, flexible scope of services, and scalable execution, the growth prospects for Contract Associates are set to reach new levels, providing an even stronger service offering to the Southwestern market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Contract Associates into the FMG family," said Greg Almond, CEO of Furniture Marketing Group. "Their exceptional reputation in New Mexico, Southwest Texas, and Northeast Arizona makes them a welcome addition to our team. This strategic move fortifies our growing presence and aligns perfectly with our vision of crafting innovative spaces that foster productivity and connection."

Contract Associates has been a fixture in the New Mexico, Eastern Arizona, and El Paso areas, renowned for its comprehensive furniture solutions and customer-centric approach. "We are excited about this opportunity to join FMG. This will be monumentally positive for our team members and our customers," stated Maria Griego-Raby, President & Principal of Contract Associates. "FMG's firm foundation and progressive outlook ensure that our customers will continue to enjoy personal service with custom solutions for their commercial environments."

As Contract Associates joins FMG, clients can expect a seamless transition with the same exceptional service and dedication they have always received. The rich heritage and customer relationships that Contract Associates has built over the years will be preserved and augmented under the FMG banner, with a commitment to innovation and excellence.

In the coming months, FMG will unveil initiatives that reflect our joint strengths, focusing on sustainable practices and community engagement to foster economic growth in Albuquerque, Eastern Arizona, and El Paso. We are excited to lead the charge in transforming workspaces and supporting the communities where we operate.

Furniture Marketing Group, a Haworth Best In Class Dealer, is a leader in the commercial furniture industry, offering a wide range of products and services to create transformational workspaces. FMG designs and delivers custom solutions that blend cross-functional skills with a wide scope of service capability, and scalable capacity to execute around the world. For more information, please visit https://fmgi.com/ .

Contract Associates has been a trusted office furniture and design service provider for almost four decades in Albuquerque, NM, Eastern Arizona, and El Paso, TX. Their dedicated professionals deliver exceptional space planning, design, and installation services, ensuring each project is tailored to the unique needs of their clients. For more details, visit https://contractassociatesnm.com/ .

