Furniture Retailing Market in Europe: Home Furniture Market Performance and Consumption in Europe

Furniture retailing in Europe offers an in-depth analysis of the home furniture distribution in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.

The report aims to provide information on the following topics:

Value of the home furniture market and its historical and forecasted trends in Europe and for each considered market

and for each considered market The main structural changes affecting the sector (e.g. concentration process, the impact of large scale organized specialist distribution)

Market share of each distribution channel

Country peculiarities in furniture retailing

Listing the leading home furniture retailers by home furniture sales, in Europe and for each considered country

and for each considered country Identifying the most important and recent retailers M&A operations affecting the furniture market

Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY AND SCOPES OF THE REPORT

Structure of the report, Data gathering and processing methodology, Geographical coverage, Product covered and definitions,

PART 1: FURNITURE RETAILING IN EUROPE

Home furniture market performance

Market dynamic

Home furniture consumption in Europe

Macroeconomic context and indicators

Home furniture consumption by country

Furniture market forecasts

Imports penetration

Home furniture market. Breakdown by national production and imports from extra- Europe areas

areas Home furniture imports from Asia and Pacific by country

Home furniture segments: Kitchen furniture; Upholstered furniture; Furniture for bedroom, dining and living rooms; Mattresses; Non-Upholstered seats; Other furniture

Development of home furniture consumption by segment

Home furniture imports/home furniture consumption ratio by segment

Market trends

Price trends

Products

Home Furniture Distribution Channels

Business demography: Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores

Retailer definition. Pure and mixed businesses

Distribution channels: trends

Home furniture consumption by distribution channel: Specialised, Non-specialised distribution, E-commerce, Others



Leading Home Furniture Retailers



Home Furniture Sales for a selection of leading furniture retailers in Europe



Market concentration

Market shares of the top 5, top 10 and top 15 operators.

Leading furniture retailers by home furniture sales

M&A deals of the leading furniture retailers

Summary tables

The sample of leading furniture retailers in Europe

The sample of leading furniture buying groups in Europe

PART II: ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY



For each considered country: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Home furniture market and performance

Home furniture consumption at retail prices, Home furniture imports, Trend in home furniture prices

Home furniture consumption by segment

Home furniture distribution channels

Home furniture sales by distribution channel

Leading furniture retailers

Profiles of leading furniture retailers

Other furniture retailers operating in the country

Forecasts, demand determinants and market opportunities

Home furniture imports

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

De Mandemakers

DFS

Fournier

Groupe Adeo

Howden Joinery

IKEA

John Lewis

Kingfisher

La Redoute

Lars Larsen

Maisons du Monde

Migros

Mondo Convenienza

Otto Group

Poltronesofa

Sainsbury's / Home Retail

Schmidt Grupe

Segmuller Gruppe

Steinhoff International

Sun Capital

Wayfair

