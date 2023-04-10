Furniture Row Announces the Grand Reopening of their Chattanooga Location!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is excited to announce the Grand Reopening of their Chattanooga location! The store, located at 2109 Storage Street, has undergone renovations and is ready to welcome customers with an expanded layout and a fresh new look.

"We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved Furniture Row in Chattanooga," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row. "This location is a hub not only for the people of Chattanooga, but also for the students who attend the many surrounding colleges and universities, and our team has worked tirelessly to create a space that feels inviting, fresh, and functional for everyone who comes through our doors. With a new layout, updated fixtures, and a fresh aesthetic, we are confident that all our customers will love the changes we have made."

Furniture Row is committed to providing customers with a wide selection of high-quality furnishings at affordable prices. With an extensive range of brand name and designer pieces, shoppers can find everything they need to furnish their homes. The Chattanooga location has been reimagined to provide an immersive shopping experience that's both modern and approachable. The store has been restructured to allow for more shopping space, and its interior has been updated with new flooring, drywall, lighting fixtures, and more.

As they experience the new look and feel of the store, customers will still be able to enjoy the same high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices that they've come to expect from Furniture Row, as well as the exceptional service from their knowledgeable and friendly sales associates who are always there to lend a helping hand.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than other factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®.

Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact

John Knippenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row, LLC