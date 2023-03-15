Furniture Row is Excited to Announce the Grand Reopening of their Corpus Christi location!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renovation of the Furniture Row in Corpus Christi has been completed and the store is officially ready for its Grand Reopening! This combined Furniture Row and Denver Mattress has been undergoing renovations since early November of last year, and it is located at 7602 S.P.I.D between Ennis Joslin Road and Rodd Field Road.

"Our Corpus Christi customers are going to be elated with the changes we've made to their local Furniture Row," said Bill Smith, the General Manager of Furniture Row, when asked about the store's progress. "Over the past few months, we have been hard at work expanding the layout of the building and modernizing its construction and design features so we can better serve the community. Now that construction is complete, our team is excited to reopen the store so they can continue providing the people of Corpus Christi with all their home furniture needs."

Furniture Row has built their business around offering an extensive selection of high-quality furnishings at low prices, and they aren't shy about doing what it takes to create an immersive and inviting shopping experience at each of their locations nationwide. The Corpus Christi Furniture Row was already renovated once in 2015 to improve the customer experience, and this year's remodel is an even greater continuation of this idea.

Today the store has been restructured to allow for more shopping space, and its interior has been reimagined with an exciting new aesthetic complete with new flooring, dry wall, lighting fixtures, and more. Local customers will now be able to shop for beautiful home furnishings in a space that feels open, fresh, and rejuvenated, all while still enjoying Furniture Row's legendary commitment to high quality and fair value.

