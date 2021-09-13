Furniture Wood Coatings Market Records a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2025|Impact Analysis of COVID-19|Technavio
Sep 13, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The furniture wood coatings market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. The report on the furniture wood coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The market is driven by increased demand for applications on medium-density fiber products, expeditious growth in the wooden furniture market in APAC, and stringent government regulations to reduce harmful emissions. However, volatility in raw material prices and increasing concern about wood logging will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
The furniture wood coatings market analysis includes Technology and Geographic Outlook segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The furniture wood coatings market covers the following areas:
Furniture Wood Coatings Market Sizing
Furniture Wood Coatings Market Forecast
Furniture Wood Coatings Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Jotun AS
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Radiation-cured - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Powder coating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Jotun AS
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
