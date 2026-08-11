Furniture.com and Flex Pay Introduce Multi-Retailer Single-Checkout Financing Experience

The AI-powered platform brings together discovery, project planning, checkout, and financing, making it possible to furnish an entire room across multiple retailers in one seamless purchase.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture.com, the AI-powered furniture shopping platform, today announced a partnership with Flex Pay, introducing a multi-retailer, single-checkout financing experience. Consumers can now discover, plan, and finance an entire room across multiple independent retailers through one seamless transaction.

The partnership advances Furniture.com's mission to simplify home shopping by transforming what has traditionally been a fragmented, multi-site process into one connected experience. Combined with Furniture.com's AI-powered discovery and planning tools, Flex Pay enables shoppers to move from inspiration to purchase with greater confidence, transparent financing, and fewer steps.

Until now, furnishing a room across multiple retailers meant managing separate carts, checkout experiences, financing applications, and payment schedules. Furniture.com and Flex Pay eliminate that complexity through a unified checkout experience that manages financing and backend payment reconciliation across participating retailers.

Shoppers can select a sofa from one participating retail partner, a rug from another, and lighting from a third—then finance the entire purchase with a single application, one checkout, and one predictable monthly payment plan. Flexible financing terms range from three to 60 months.

For participating retail partners, the integration expands access to qualified shoppers while enabling larger cross-brand purchases that previously required consumers to navigate multiple checkout experiences on their own.

"The average online furniture shopper spends more than 15 hours making a purchase," said Dan Bennett, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Furniture.com. "We've rebuilt that experience from the ground up. By combining our visual discovery and planning tools with Flex Pay's financing platform, customers can furnish an entire room across multiple brands—from inspiration to checkout—with one seamless transaction and one predictable monthly payment."

"Furniture.com represents the next evolution of retail: agentic, multi-brand, and built around how consumers actually shop," said Mary Zoumas, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Flex Pay. "Flex Pay is designed to meet shoppers wherever the transaction happens, and Furniture.com is exactly the kind of innovative partner that makes that possible."

The partnership builds on a period of rapid platform expansion for Furniture.com, including the launch of AI-powered shopping tools like Shop Similar, Lists, and Favorites. Together with Flex Pay, these capabilities create a more connected shopping experience that brings discovery, planning, checkout, and financing into a single platform.

Furniture.com is building the infrastructure for the future of home shopping by bringing discovery, planning, checkout, and financing together in one place. Buying furniture should feel exciting, not overwhelming, and the company is reimagining every step of that journey.

About Furniture.com

Furniture.com is the AI-powered home shopping platform built to simplify how people discover, compare, personalize, and purchase furniture across brands. By bringing together AI-powered discovery, project planning, and multi-retailer checkout, Furniture.com helps shoppers make confident decisions while enabling retailers to capture demand at the moment it matters most.

With more than 77 participating retailers, Furniture.com is redefining how furniture is researched and purchased. Learn more at Furniture.com.

About Flex Pay

Flex Pay is a Buy Now, Pay Later solution offered by Upgrade, Inc. Upgrade is a financial technology company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to mainstream consumers. Since its inception in 2017, Upgrade has delivered over $48 billion in credit to over 7.5 million customers. Upgrade's core products include: Personal Loans, Mobile Banking, Cards, Buy Now Pay Later, Auto Financing, and Home Improvement Financing.

Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Irvine, California. More information is available at upgrade.com and upgrade.com/flex-pay/ Loans made through Flex Pay by Upgrade are offered by these lending partners:

upgrade.com/flex-pay/lenders

upgrade.com/flex-pay/privacy

upgrade.com/flex-pay/terms

SOURCE Furniture.com