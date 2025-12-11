Furniture.com Leads a New Wave of Retail Collaboration as Kathy Kuo Home, Z Gallerie, and RugsUSA Join the Platform

Furniture shoppers today feel overwhelmed and underserved by traditional platforms. According to Furniture.com's 2025 proprietary research, 97% report feeling overwhelmed by assortment, 88% feel stressed making the "right" choice, and 80% struggle to identify their design style. The result is a chaotic, multi-tab, multi-tool workflow that forces even sophisticated shoppers to build spreadsheets and spend upward of 15 hours researching just to make a single purchase.

Furniture.com solves this by acting as the decision layer, not just another store. It brings clarity to the chaos by allowing shoppers to filter once, compare across brands, narrow through AI-driven conversation, and soon, check out from multiple retailers in a single cart powered by Firmly.



A Transformative Experience for Both Retailers and Consumers

Furniture shopping is the third most expensive purchase category outside of a home and a car, yet until now, consumers have lacked a central place to make confident decisions. Retailers have lacked a partner dedicated to structured comparison, high-intent discovery, and demand they can scale.

By joining Furniture.com , retailers gain:

Access to qualified, high-intent shoppers , ~40% of whom are net-new to Furniture.com partner retailers.

, ~40% of whom are net-new to Furniture.com partner retailers. Discovery at scale , surfacing catalogs faster than shoppers can browse even three websites.

, surfacing catalogs faster than shoppers can browse even three websites. A unified, decision-making environment where products appear in context with lifestyle imagery, trend edits, UGC, and AI-enhanced product data.

where products appear in context with lifestyle imagery, trend edits, UGC, and AI-enhanced product data. A multi-brand checkout system that mirrors each retailer's native shipping, delivery options, and merchant-of-record structure.

that mirrors each retailer's native shipping, delivery options, and merchant-of-record structure. A calmer, smarter, more structured shopping experience aligned with the brand's core belief that people should feel confident about their furniture decisions.

Industry Momentum and Network Effects

"Every new partner strengthens the network effect," said Dan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Furniture.com. "Our mission is to help retailers grow by reaching qualified shoppers at the exact moment they're ready to buy. When brands like Kathy Kuo Home, Z Gallerie, and RugsUSA choose to join, it signals a broader industry shift, one where retailers understand that the future of furniture shopping is intelligent, connected, and powered by technology that reduces friction for everyone."

Bennett continued: "Furniture.com isn't just improving discovery, it's rebuilding the entire decision journey. From AI-powered filtering to in-feed education to multi-brand checkout through agentic AI, we're delivering tools that make choosing furniture feel structured, not stressful. That transformation is good for consumers, and even better for retailers who want to reach them when they're most ready to act."

Building Toward the Q1 Launch

The company is currently preparing its next major platform release, which will introduce:

Cross-brand checkout in a single cart

in a single cart Expanded conversational search and filtering

Faster, clearer decision-making workflows, modeled after how real shoppers plan

modeled after how real shoppers plan A personalized shopping feed that brings together product discovery, editorial content, UGC, and retailer catalogs

These advancements are grounded in the brand's own research, which shows consumers want one place to discover, compare, and shop.

About Furniture.com

Furniture.com is the first AI-powered decision engine for home furniture, helping shoppers feel confident, clear, and in control of one of life's most overwhelming shopping experiences. Instead of forcing consumers to browse, compare, and filter across dozens of tabs, Furniture.com brings everything together in one place: inspiration, comparison, personalization, and soon, checkout across brands.

With more than 77 participating retailers, Furniture.com is redefining the future of furniture shopping, built for the furniture industry by furniture experts.

Learn more at Furniture.com .

SOURCE Furniture.com