Company evolves from marketplace aggregator into AI-powered decision infrastructure, helping shoppers buy with confidence and retailers capture net-new demand at the moment of purchase

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture.com today announced the launch of its new AI-powered platform, the first place where shoppers can discover, compare, and check out furniture across multiple trusted brands in a single, streamlined experience. Unveiled at the eTail Palm Springs industry conference, the platform marks a significant evolution of Furniture.com, from an online aggregator into a category-level decision layer purpose-built for one of retail's most fragmented, high-consideration purchases.

Furniture.com Launches First-Ever Platform to Discover, Compare, and Check Out Furniture Across Multiple Trusted Brands, All in One Cart

Furniture is among the most expensive consumer purchases outside of housing and automobiles, yet the buying journey has remained disjointed and overwhelming. Shoppers are forced to navigate dozens of sites, tools, and tabs before feeling confident enough to buy. Furniture.com was reengineered to eliminate this friction, not by adding another store, but by introducing infrastructure that brings structure, clarity, and confidence to the decision process itself.

"Furniture shopping hasn't evolved alongside consumer expectations," said Dan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Furniture.com. "We've moved beyond aggregation to build decision infrastructure, helping people compare, decide, and check out with confidence, while enabling retailers to capture demand that would otherwise be lost to indecision or fragmentation."

From Aggregation to Decision Infrastructure

The new platform consolidates discovery, comparison, personalization, and checkout into one structured environment. Shoppers can compare products across retailers side by side, without jumping between sites, using advanced, AI-driven conversational search that mirrors how people actually plan rooms, evaluate trade-offs, and make purchasing decisions. Standardized specifications, transparent pricing, lifestyle imagery, and design context make it easier to understand what matters, and what doesn't.

In another first for the industry, Furniture.com also introduced a single-cart, multi-retailer checkout, allowing customers to purchase items from multiple, well-known brands in one transaction while preserving each retailer's fulfillment, delivery options, and merchant-of-record relationship.

Behind the scenes, the platform incorporates intelligent, friction-reducing technology such as automatic geolocation, real-time availability, favoriting, and quick-view tools, all designed to reduce hesitation and accelerate confident action without adding complexity.

This evolution transforms Furniture.com from a place to browse into a neutral decision layer, one designed to support shoppers at the moment they move from consideration to purchase.

Launching Checkout With Leading Retail Partners and Expanding Weekly

At launch, Furniture.com is live with a growing roster of leading national and specialty furniture retailers, with new partners added every week.

Initial retailers available on the platform with check-out include brands such as Rooms To Go, Raymour & Flanigan, Z Gallerie, Kathy Kuo Home, Annie Selke, BenchMade Modern, TOV, Rugs USA, Regina Andrew, Slumberland, Gardner White, Mathis Home and Jerome's. With dozens more being added by late spring.

Built to Close the Confidence Gap

Furniture.com's proprietary research shows that shoppers spend more than 15 hours researching a single furniture purchase across disconnected tools before committing. By bringing structure to the decision process, the platform reduces overwhelming stress and accelerates confidence.

"When confidence increases, action follows," Bennett added. "Our role is to remove friction so buyers and retailers can meet with certainty."

Incremental Value for Retailers

For retail partners, Furniture.com is designed to deliver incremental sales at the moment of decision, not duplicate existing traffic. To date, approximately 40% of traffic driven through the platform is attributed to shoppers who are new to partner retailers, indicating meaningful incremental reach for those partners.

By creating direct partnerships with individual storefronts, Furniture.com helps retailers reach new demand while preserving brand identity, fulfillment and ownership of the customer relationship.

ABOUT FURNITURE.COM

Furniture.com is the first AI-powered decision platform built to unify furniture discovery, comparison, personalization, and multi-retailer checkout across brands. Evolving from aggregation into infrastructure, Furniture.com introduces a category-level decision layer designed to help shoppers decide, and help retailers capture demand at the moment it matters most.

With more than 77 participating retailers, Furniture.com is redefining how furniture is researched and purchased. Learn more at Furniture.com .

