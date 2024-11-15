Furniture.com Launches Deal Finder to Help Shoppers Find Every Single Furniture Deal Online and In-Store this Holiday Season

Furniture.com's Deal Finder will source the best deals in furniture

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture.com , today announced the launch of its Deal Finder , a feature designed to connect shoppers with the best furniture and home goods deals online and in their neighborhoods. Deal Finder is the first of many shopper experience tools that Furniture.com will unveil as it grows in the US market.

About the Deal Finder

The Deal Finder aggregates every furniture deal and promotion from recognizable and trusted brands so customers don't have to worry about finding the best deals in furniture. Customers easily input their location and find the most relevant deals online and near them.

By utilizing advanced algorithms and real-time data analytics, The Deal Finder will match shoppers with furniture that feels like them, is from a brand they trust, and is nearby. By bridging the gap between consumers and retailers, and clearing out the unnecessary pop-ups and wild goose chases, Deal Finder will empower users to discover discounts and exclusive offers all while finding incredible design.

Shoppers will find deals from brands like One Kings Lane, Rooms To Go, Lamps Plus and more. To start shopping for better deals this holiday season, check it out here .

The Deal Finder is Part of Furniture.com's Larger Plan to Re-invigorate Furniture Buying for Everyone.

Searching for furniture can be stressful and furniture buying has long been a point of contention for shoppers: 90% of furniture buyers prefer to test out furniture in-person before making a decision while 74% of buyers start the furniture search online . Furniture.com presents buyers with the tools they need to whittle down their furniture search process so that they can make their decisions faster and more confidently.

"Finding the best deal can be overwhelming. Our Deal Finder will help shoppers in a plethora of ways: from cutting down on hours spent online, to finding local furniture they can actually try out, to making sure they are getting the best deals," said Alex Seaman, SVP and Co-Founder at Furniture.com "With Deal Finder, we are redefining the shopping experience by ensuring that every consumer can find the products they love without the hassle of endless searching."

Furniture.com uses intuitive tech, AI, and location-based information to help shoppers find better deals and ultimately, the furniture they crave. The platform is set to transform the way consumers shop, making the furniture buying experience easier, more enjoyable and affordable.

"At Furniture.com, we're focused on innovating the shopping experiences for retailers and consumers alike," said Dan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Furniture.com. "We're committed to revolutionizing how we visualize, experience and purchase from brands in the home goods space and Deal Finder is just the beginning."

About Furniture.com

Furniture.com is a high-growth technology business that is addressing fundamental challenges in the $200 billion U.S. furniture space. We have one mission: Make finding furniture easy and enjoyable. We have built an advanced discovery tool that facilitates, enhances, and streamlines the furniture purchase journey — both for B2C and B2B. Consumers can search across dozens of brands and thousands of products using our proprietary algorithm, AI tools, and comparison filters to find exactly what they're looking for. For retail partners, we deliver a digital platform that's been proven to expand their reach with a new, high-intent furniture audience.

Our team is comprised of world-class furniture experts, technologists, and brand builders. We are data-driven, solution-oriented, and general enthusiasts of beautiful designs and experiences. You can find us in one of our two offices, located in Atlanta and NYC.

SOURCE Furniture.com