Furrbby Defines 2026 Feline Hygiene Standards: Nationwide Launch of Premium Stainless Steel Litter Box Collection

Featuring an advanced sifting system, specialized XL/XXL sizing for large breeds, and a designer "Hidden Plant" collection—Furrbby offers a durable, antibacterial, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent industry insights indicate a surge in demand for non-plastic pet essentials, with the stainless steel cat litter box category seeing a significant uptick, now surpassing 33,100 monthly searches. This trend reflects a growing movement among hygiene-conscious owners toward "buy-it-for-life" products that prioritize both feline long-term health and environmental sustainability.

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Driven by this shift toward medical-grade hygiene, Furrbby today announces the nationwide launch of its flagship Stainless Steel Cat Litter Box 2026 collection. This new collection not only resolves chronic hygiene failures of traditional products through material innovation but also aligns with eco-friendly values—reducing plastic waste by eliminating the need for frequent replacements.

Beyond Plastic: Resolving the "Hidden Struggles" of Pet Ownership

Traditional plastic boxes often create a cycle of frustration. Plastic is prone to microscopic scratches that breed bacteria and trap persistent odors, which can contribute to feline health issues like chin acne (folliculitis).

In contrast, Furrbby utilizes medical-grade stainless steel that is naturally non-porous and rust-resistant. This heavy-duty construction ensures the box will not crack or absorb smells, effectively eliminating the labor-intensive scrubbing required by plastic models. For owners of large cats and multi-cat households, these material advantages provide a permanent, hygienic solution to household odors.

Efficiency for Modern Living: The Sifting Innovation

Furrbby is revolutionizing pet hygiene with its proprietary Stainless Steel Sifting System , engineered to eliminate the hassle of manual scooping. Crafted for durability and superior hygiene, these systems offer a tailored cleaning experience for every type of cat owner:

Sifting system for Clumping Litters (Clay or Tofu): Our high-efficiency sifting pan achieves a full-bed refresh in just three seconds. By flawlessly isolating waste from clean litter, it ensures a pristine litter bed after every use, significantly extending the life of your litter and saving you money.

Sifting system for Non-Clumping Litters (Pine Pellets): Say goodbye to tedious manual sifting. Furrbby's advanced wet-dry separation system keeps sawdust away from fresh litter. This design effectively prevents bacterial growth and moisture buildup, making deep cleans effortless and keeping your home odor-free.

Thoughtfully Designed for Every Cat and Every Space

Recognizing that every feline's needs are unique, the Furrbby 2026 collection offers versatile configurations:

High-Sided & XL/XXL Models: Specifically engineered to prevent "high-spraying" leaks and contain litter scatter. These massive basins provide ample turning space for large breeds like Maine Coons up to 30 lbs.

Hidden Round Potted Plant Model: This innovative design disguises the litter box as high-end home decor, perfectly blending superior hygiene with modern apartment aesthetics.

Space-Saving Geometry: Round and Triangular (Corner) designs allow owners to maximize usable floor space in smaller urban apartments without sacrificing the cat's comfort.

Inclusive Access: Low-entry designs with integrated steps ensure senior cats or those with mobility challenges can enter and exit with ease.

A Sustainable Investment in Feline Health

Every Furrbby product features a sleek, minimalist design with rounded safety edges to protect both pets and floors. These durable, long-lasting boxes represent a sustainable investment, ending the cycle of disposable plastic use while promoting a cleaner, more beautiful lifestyle for modern pet families.

About Furrbby

Furrbby aims to set a new standard by leading the next generation of pet care essentials. We are on a mission to redefine the industry through purposeful design and material innovation. By prioritizing premium stainless steel—a material naturally antibacterial, odor-resistant, and virtually indestructible—Furrbby creates "buy-it-for-life" solutions that prioritize feline health and environmental sustainability.

For more information and to explore the full 2026 collection, please visit https://furrbby.com.

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