Further Group selects Novidea's insurance platform to deliver on its global growth strategy

Novidea's platform will integrate and centralise Further's data and business processes to improve efficiency and communication, and provide a central source of truth for stakeholders

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, today announces that it has partnered with the Further Group (Further), a leading global specialist in the design and development of health insurance products and service solutions, to implement its born-in-the-cloud, end-to-end data-driven insurance management platform.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Madrid, Further has successfully established itself as a leading, high growth company in its specialty healthcare area, with business in over 30 countries and partnerships with more than 300 insurers and employer groups.

Historically, the business operated using a number of IT systems with limited integration across the platforms. To pave the way for its ambitious growth strategy, Further turned to Novidea to integrate its business processes on one data-driven platform, to drive greater operational efficiency, improve communication, and provide a single source of truth for stakeholders.

Tatiana Macías, Chief of Staff, Further, said: "To grow to the next level, it is imperative we have the right technology and systems in place that can manage the complexities of our business. We chose Novidea because of their exceptional expertise in delivering global solutions within the insurance industry, as well as for their platform's outstanding end-to-end capabilities, built on Salesforce."

Ben Potts, MD, UK, Novidea, said: "We see many insurance organisations encumbered by disparate legacy systems that limit their potential. Today, forward-looking businesses like Further are increasingly utilising cloud-based platforms that enable them to turn data into insights at the point of need, enabling better-informed decisions, greater operational efficiencies, and enhanced client service.

"Novidea's platform will contribute to the futureproofing of their business and enable them to accelerate their international growth strategy, with what they need to stay competitive, customer-focused, and agile."

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. Using an open API architecture, Novidea's software platform enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to modernize and manage the customer insurance journey, end-to-end, and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle.

The Novidea platform, built to leverage the power of Salesforce's Big Technology, provides a complete ecosystem spanning every aspect of an insurance business, including a 360-degree view of the customer and all stakeholders, an integrated customer-facing policy transactions, and the middle and back office. Brokers, agencies, and MGAs extract more value from their customer and policy data with actionable intelligence from any device, anywhere.

Novidea supports more than 100 customers, including agents, brokers, MGAs, and the London market across 22 countries. For more information, please go to: www.novidea.com

Further Group is a leading global specialist in the design and development of niche health insurance products and services that combine the latest treatments and technologies with best-in-class international medical expertise.

Founded in 2012, Further have successfully established themselves as a leading, high growth company in their specialty area, with business in over 30 countries through partnerships with more than 300 insurers and employers.

Further design and deliver ground-breaking, turnkey solutions in complex areas of healthcare, with a mission to level the playing field and provide global solutions that give more people the opportunity to access the best healthcare in the world, while making sure support is there every step of the way.

For more information, please visit www.wegofurther.com

