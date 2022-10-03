Furthering Open Access Opportunities in the Netherlands: AIP Publishing and UKB Dutch Consortium sign Read and Publish Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has reached a three-year Read & Publish agreement with Universiteitsbibliotheken & Koninklijke Bibliotheek (UKB), the Dutch association of university libraries and the Royal Library of the Netherlands.

The agreement, which runs until the end of 2024, includes eight UKB member institutions: Eindhoven University of Technology, Maastricht University, Radboud University, TU Delft, University of Amsterdam, University of Twente, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and the University of Groningen.

Researchers at these institutions are now able to publish Open Access with AIP Publishing without directly incurring article processing charges (APCs) in 26 journals and gain unlimited reading access to 28 journals.

"We are excited to collaborate with UKB in this agreement," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "UKB are key partners in supporting the transition to Open Access in the physical sciences and across the research community as a whole."

ABOUT UKB

UKB is a partnership of Dutch University Libraries and The Royal Library of the Netherlands (Koninklijke Bibliotheek). UKB is committed to supporting and accelerating scientific progress, by developing and managing universal and sustainable access to knowledge for everyone. UKB is working towards open knowledge, anytime, anyplace, whilst retaining scope for local colour.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing