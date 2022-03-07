Furukawa Electric FITEL® S124X Ribbon Fusion Splicers Target Splicing in the Data Center

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (FEC) is pleased to introduce the FITEL S124X Ribbon Fusion Splicer specifically designed for rapid fusion splicing of high fiber ribbons used in hyperscale data center interconnect applications.

Due to a rapid increase in data traffic, there is an urgent need for higher fiber count optical networks connecting hyperscale data centers. The introduction of high fiber count cables, such as the FEC 6912f Rollable Ribbon fiber cables that can replace conventional 864-fiber cables with a similar outer diameter, has presented new challenges of longer splicing work times associated with these ultra-high fiber count cables.

The handheld S124X Ribbon Fusion Splicer has been optimized for fusion splicing 200 µm 16-fiber rollable ribbons, allowing a 25 percent reduction in fusion splicing work time compared to conventional 12-fiber fusion splicers.

A broad range of new features that enhance communication, ease of use, portability and field durability have been combined to make the S124X ribbon fusion splicer one of the most powerful and user-friendly splicing machines available today.

Single-fiber up to 16-fiber ribbon splicing

15-second-high speed splicing operation

Application for both 250 and 200 µm pitch ribbon fiber

Easily exchangeable fiber guide V-grooves

Simple operation with touch panel and user interface

3 bright LED lights to illuminate operation area

Wi-Fi connectivity for smartphone data management and control

About Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (www.furukawaco.jp/english) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of fiber optic products, network products, electronics components, power cables, nonferrous metals, and other advanced technology products. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Furukawa operates production facilities on six continents around the globe, including OFS in the U.S.A., Europe, Africa, and China.

