Furuno Adds SiriusXM Marine Fish Mapping™ Service to NavNet TZtouch3 Displays with BBWX4 Satellite Weather and Entertainment Receiver

"We're excited to bring the amazing capabilities of SiriusXM Fish Mapping to our TZtouch3 customers," stated Dean Kurutz, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing & Product Planning for Furuno USA. "Furuno's strong product line has always helped anglers get on the fish and catch them. Now, with the advanced data provided by Fish Mapping, captains will have the ability to locate ideal fishing grounds by targeting specific species and sea conditions, maximizing their time on the water and helping save time and fuel."

"SiriusXM has been working with Furuno for over a decade to provide mariners with best-in-class weather and audio services," said Dave Wasby, VP of Aviation, Marine, and Music for Business for SiriusXM. "We are very pleased Furuno customers can now also benefit from our Fish Mapping service, which looks great on the NavNet TZtouch3 displays and helps saltwater anglers identify where game fish are most likely to be biting."

Fish Mapping provides eight distinct features to identify the most promising areas to fish in North American waters:

Fishing Recommendations identify the areas that oceanographers recommend for zeroing in on six distinct target species.

Weed Lines show the most recent sightings of weed lines, which provide habitat for bait and game fish.

Sea Surface Height Anomalies represent areas of upwellings, eddies and convergence zones where nutrient-rich water is favorable for finding fish.

Sea Surface Temperature Contour lines are simplified graphic representations of sea surface temperatures to help target areas where specific fish species can be found.

Sea Surface Temperature Fronts reveal significant temperature changes that create distinct boundaries between bodies of water, concentrating nutrients which attract bait fish. Strong and very strong fronts are good places to find game fish.

Sub-Surface Water Temperatures provide water temperatures 30 meters beneath the surface, to help identify where targeted game fish tend to hunt within their preferred temperature range.

Plankton Concentrations contour lines show areas with dense plankton concentrations – bait fish feed on plankton which attracts game fish.

Plankton Fronts show locations of greatest plankton concentration next to relatively little plankton – particularly beneficial when they occur near temperature fronts.

These Fish Mapping features provide anglers using TZtouch3 more information to help find the best areas to fish more quickly, saving both time and fuel. Recreational anglers, tournament anglers, and charter captains alike value the amount of actionable information they have directly on their MFD.

Anglers who already have SiriusXM Weather and a BBWX4 can easily upgrade to the SiriusXM Fish Mapping service. Consumers who do not yet have a BBWX4 receiver will need to purchase it and subscribe. There is currently a $100 rebate offered for the purchase of a new BBWX4 and subscribing to SiriusXM Marine service.

The BBWX4 is easy to install and use, and its reliable antenna provides the best possible reception — even on the fringes of SiriusXM's extensive coverage area (up to 150NM offshore). A free one month trial subscription of Fish Mapping is available and the software update is at no cost.

Fish Mapping service is $99.99 a month and includes all of SiriusXM Marine's Weather information. The service can be suspended at no charge for up to 6 months each year. The BBWX4 also supports SiriusXM Entertainment which can be added to a Fish Mapping Subscription.

For more information on the Fish Mapping service, trial subscription offers and rebates, visit SiriusXM at siriusxm.com/fishmapping, watch these videos on how Fish Mapping works on TZtouch3, and learn more about NavNet TZtouch3 and the BBWX4 at www.FurunoUSA.com or www.NavNet.com.

About Furuno

Since its founding in 1938, FURUNO has been responding to the needs of the maritime industry through developing various types of marine electronics. FURUNO's product line, of over 200 finished good products, consists of their flagship NavNet TZtouch3 MFD's, Radars, Fish Finders, GPS Chart Plotters, Autopilots, ECDIS, Sonars, Radios and more. Their history of innovation continues to this day, with advancements in Solid State Digital Radars, 3D Fish Finders, and Furuno AR (Augmented Reality) navigation systems. Visit Furuno USA on their website at https://www.furunousa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/furuno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/furuno_usa/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/FurunoMarineElectronics

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

