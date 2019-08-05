Fuse and Monitor Share Consumer Insights on the Most Coveted Promotional Items in 2019 for Teens and Young Adults

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse, LLC, and its sister agency Monitor released new research today on how to most successfully utilize promotional items. Brand managers expect to continue growth and increase spending in experiential marketing and spending on influencer marketing is expected to reach a new high of $6.5 billion by the end of the year. By surveying teen and college aged consumers, Fuse and Monitor came forth with the best categories for branded giveaways in experiential marketing.

Consumer Insights: The Most Popular Promo Items in 2019

More than two-thirds of brand marketers expect to spend more on experiential marketing in the next year. Influencer marketing spending is expected to grow to a new high of $6.5 billion by year's end. And whether it's in-store retail or ecommerce, retail promotions remain an important element for many brands. But costs for experiential activations, influencer programs, and retail promotions continue to rise too. One of the large line-items within those budgets that can be leveraged effectively, while also controlling costs, is promotional items.

To ensure that money is being spent wisely, we regularly survey teens and college age consumers about their favorite brand giveaways. With the help of our promotional products division, Monitor, we analyzed findings to ensure these favorites could be sourced and produced in a cost-effective manner.

The three favorite categories of promo items for teens and young adults are the following:

Bags

Bags remain one of the best-selling items according to promo items trade association Advertising Specialty Institute. Here are how the 3 most popular promo bags rank among teens and young adults:

Backpack - 79%

Canvas Messenger Bag - 14%

Duffel Bag - 6%

Eco-friendly/Sustainable Products

Teen and young adult consumers demand sustainable practices from the brands they are loyal to. Here are how the 3 most popular types of sustainable promo items rank among teens and young adults:

Reusable Water Bottle - 49%

Solar Powered Phone Charger - 27%

Metal Straw - 24%

T-Shirts

Apparel is the most popular category of promo items and for teen and young adult consumers that means T-shirts. Here are how the 3 most popular types of T-shirts rank among teens and young adults:

Standard T - 50%

V-Neck T - 30%

Pocket T - 20%

About Fuse

Fuse is a marketing agency founded in 1995 that creates authentic brand engagement for teens and young adults, providing its clients brand strategy, experiential, digital, and creative services. For more about Fuse, check out our website or find us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

Please contact us for more information about this survey or Gen Z. Contact Monitor for questions about promo products.

SOURCE Fuse