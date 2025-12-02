Fuse Appoints Former Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and Palantir Executive to Advisory Board

On the appointment of these new members, JC Btaiche, Founder and CEO of Fuse remarked: "David Cattler and Wendy R. Anderson strengthen our ability to serve both the energy and the national defense missions. Their deep experience across defense, intelligence, and national security domains will be instrumental as Fuse navigates the unique needs of the U.S. nuclear security enterprise while accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy."

David Cattler – Former Director, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA)

Mr. Cattler brings more than three decades of leadership across defense and intelligence, including serving as Director of DCSA, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, Assistant Director of National Intelligence and Chairman of the National Intelligence Management Council, and Deputy Assistant to the President for Regional Affairs on the National Security Council staff.

On joining Fuse, Cattler commented: "Much of America's advantage has come from people who come here to build what the world said was impossible. Having spent my career directing and safeguarding people, facilities, and programs vital to national security, it's clear that the future of U.S. strength depends on strong public-private collaboration. Companies like Fuse have an important role to play - advancing capability with speed while maintaining the safeguards and trust the mission demands. The United States keeps its competitive edge by empowering responsible innovators who can move quickly and uphold the highest standards at the same time. Fuse represents exactly that kind of dual-use capability, strengthening both our energy future and our national resilience."

Wendy R. Anderson – Former SVP, National Security, Palantir Technologies & Former Senior Official in the U.S. Departments of Defense and Commerce

With more than two decades in senior leadership roles spanning the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, U.S. Senate, and pioneering technology companies, Ms. Anderson brings a rare combination of policy fluency, operational depth, and business acumen to advancing innovation strategies that strengthen national and international security. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President at Palantir Technologies, where she led key revenue, policy and government relations efforts. Before Palantir, Anderson held senior leadership roles in the Departments of Defense and Commerce, to include as Deputy Chief of Staff to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Chief of Staff to the late former Deputy Secretary Ash Carter. She also served as a professional staff member on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

On joining Fuse, Anderson remarked: "Fuse is taking on one of the most consequential challenges of our time - modernizing the systems that anchor America's nuclear enterprise. What sets JC and the Fuse team apart is their precision, purpose, and conviction: they're transforming how technology strengthens deterrence and strategic stability. For years, technologists and public servants have redefined how data and AI protect the nation, proving that private innovators are indispensable to the national interest. Fuse is carrying that spirit into the nuclear domain, showing how technology can drive both energy abundance and security. Its radiation-as-a-service model, built on technology that could one day power fusion energy, embodies the dual-use innovation America needs to stay ahead, and to lead responsibly on the world stage."

About Fuse

Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation is accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy by securing clean, reliable, global energy abundance while also ensuring U.S. and Allied competitiveness through nuclear effects testing1.

1Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation's U.S. Government work is performed through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuse Federal Enterprise LLC.

SOURCE Fuse Energy Technologies Corporation