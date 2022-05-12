FUSE AUTOMOTIVE COLORING SYSTEM PARTNERS WITH AERO SUSTAINABLE MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY TO WIN GRAND PRIZE IN NIKKEI SUPERIOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AWARDS COMPETITION

The "Ultra-Wide TOM Machine" incorporates new "Neo-TOM Thermoforming technology," developed by Fu-se Vacuum Forming Co. Ltd. (FVF) in Osaka, Japan. This recently developed and innovatory process redresses the difficulties of traditional compressed air thermoforming where hollow parts (such as an automotive hood) cannot withstand the air pressure, resulting in deformation. With "Neo-TOM," the film is heated and softened in a vacuum and placed close to the component to allow air to be introduced to the front side of the film, and then the air pressure difference between the inside and outside of the film causes the film to be attached to the component without deformation. Although this process has been previously utilized for automotive interior components, it had been difficult to apply films uniformly on large automotive parts until the advent of the FVF Neo-TOM process.

"This world's largest Ultra-Wide TOM Machine using AERO's environmentally sustainable film-based coating technology, has the ability to uniformly coat large parts and therefore entire automotive vehicle bodies," said Jim McGuire, CEO of AERO Sustainable Material Technology, Inc. "The amount of electricity used can be reduced to one-third or less compared to the conventional method of painting and drying repeatedly," continued McGuire. "Incorporating the 'Ultra-Wide TOM Machine' with AERO Sustainable Material Technology for coating vehicles will revolutionize the automotive industry with cost savings, energy savings and numerous environmental benefits."

AERO technology does not particulate, so does not contribute to increasing levels of ocean pollution. AERO finishes produce zero CO 2 , are free from VOCs, PVC, and solvents, whilst requiring zero water during manufacturing, application, and usage.

AERO is a game changer in automotive, marine, motorsports, wind energy, and architectural industries. https://aerotechnology.com/

http://www.fvf.co.jp/eng/technology/index9.html

https://www.nikkei.com/edit/news/special/newpro/2021/index.html

AERO Sustainable Material Technology, Inc.

Intuit Group, Inc. Contact:

Media Contact: Jim McGuire

Teri Chouinard, APR [email protected]

[email protected]



248.701.8003

SOURCE AERO Sustainable Material Technology