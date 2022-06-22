Fuse Conducts Live-Flight Demonstration of Tactical Edge Networking Capability During Joint Marine Corps/Navy Exercise

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, an innovative federal defense communications, networking and computing solutions provider, today announced it conducted a successful live-flight demonstration of its Tactical Edge Networking capability in support of the U.S. Marine Corps' I Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy's Third Fleet. The joint multi-domain exercise enabled the interconnecting of multiple distributed nodes and command posts replicating expeditionary advanced base operations.

Throughout the day-long exercise at Camp Pendleton in California, Fuse provided networked text, voice communications and live video across the distributed network to the I MEF and Third Fleet. The company demonstrated resilient, multi-domain networking in a notional, SATCOM-denied environment; low probability of intercept/low probability of detection discovery for Bandwidth Efficient Common Data Link over out-of-band control planes; directional mesh networking; and multi-link crossbanding.

In support of the exercise, Fuse utilized three of its key products: Tactical Technologies Toolset, a remote network monitoring and management solution for multi-domain operations; CORE®, a flexible and small, weight and power networking solution that connects aircraft, ground vehicles and ships with ground operations across secure and unclassified networks; and the DARE Airborne Networking Gateway, which extends network connectivity for airborne and ground-based warfighters in a wing-mounted pod airframe.

"Our nation's warfighters require reliable, secured communications across multiple domains to outpace the adversary's decision-making," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Our team has developed the capability to enhance shared awareness between distributed, expeditionary nodes and accelerate the sensor-shooter cycle. We're grateful for the opportunity to support our Navy-Marine Corps team and look forward to supporting future joint exercises with our proven technologies."

The Fuse TEN architecture is designed to enable joint all-domain command and control, facilitating rapid prototyping with joint networks and "speed to fleet" deployment across multi-domain – air, ground, maritime – platforms.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge virtual network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Contact:

Joyce Bosc

301-717-9529

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuse Integration