FUSE Conference convenes Physical AI teams solving localization at scale, with events in San Francisco and Toulouse

Point One Navigation launches FUSE, the first location technology conference series for the engineers making autonomous deployments work in the real world — one day, one track, no product keynotes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation today launched FUSE, the first location technology conference series for the engineers, system architects, and technical founders responsible for making location systems work at scale for Physical AI. The series opens with two events in 2026: FUSE San Francisco on November 19 at Foundry SF, and FUSE Toulouse on October 6 at Orange Toulouse, with Zurich and Tokyo to follow.

As Physical AI moves from prototypes to deployment, localization has become a foundational layer these products depend on. A system has to answer one question — "where am I?" — precisely, often down to the centimeter, and it has to get that answer right every time. Designs that have been validated to do this in the lab break down under real-world conditions: GNSS drops out in urban canyons and tunnels, sensors disagree, and tail-risk excursions surface in the field even when average accuracy looks fine on a spec sheet. FUSE was created to help engineering teams acquire that hard-won knowledge faster — and ship reliably — by learning directly from those who have already done it.

"How many teams have watched something work perfectly in the lab, then fall apart the first time it hits the real world? When localization breaks, everything breaks, and the real world is unforgiving," said Aaron Nathan, Founder and CEO of Point One Navigation. "There wasn't a conference for this, so we built one. FUSE is engineers who've done the thing and deployed at scale. One day, one track, no product keynotes."

FUSE San Francisco speakers include Brian Schimpf (Co-Founder & CEO, Anduril), Jack Morrison (Co-Founder, Scythe Robotics), Eyal Cohen (Founder & CEO, Humble Robotics), Sven Strohband (Partner & Managing Director, Khosla Ventures), and Satya Mallick (CEO, OpenCV).

FUSE Toulouse features Hassan Bouchiba (Co-Founder & CEO, Exwayz), Alain Henry (Co-Founder, Alta Ares), Philippe Robert (Co-Founder & CEO, iNGage), Adrien Gharios (Train Navigation System Architect, SNCF), Clément Busuttil (President, Neuronaix), Patrick Dehlinger (CEO & CTO, Rob'Occ), and Joel Korsakissok (CEO & Co-Founder, SYNTONY GNSS).

FUSE Toulouse is hosted at Orange Toulouse, whose innovation work spans aeronautics and space, embedded systems, autonomous vehicles, and IoT.

Registration for both 2026 events is open now: FUSE San Francisco at https://fuse.pointonenav.com/sf and FUSE Toulouse at https://fuse.pointonenav.com/toulouse. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation is the precision location platform for companies building autonomous and location-dependent systems at scale. The world's leaders in robotics and autonomy rely on Point One for production deployments spanning autonomous vehicles, robotics, drone applications, precision agriculture, last-mile delivery, and more. Point One's fully owned and operated global corrections network, with over 4,000 professionally built and managed base stations operating at sub-40 km inter-station spacing, is the densest professionally managed GNSS reference network in the world. The platform integrates an RTK corrections network, a sensor-fusion positioning engine, and a GraphQL API for fleet management and observability. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices and facilities in Strasbourg, Zurich, and Shanghai.

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Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Point One Navigation