Point One and Cellnex Partner to accelerate the deployment of centimeter-accurate positioning infrastructure across Europe

STRASBOURG, France and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation , a leader in real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning technology, and Cellnex Telecom , Europe's leading independent wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator, today announced a collaboration to expand the availability of high-precision positioning services across Europe.

Under the agreement, Point One will leverage Cellnex's extensive neutral-host sites to accelerate the deployment of its centimeter-accurate correction network across six European countries (Italy, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Netherland and Switzerland). The collaboration reinforces Cellnex's commitment to supporting the broad ecosystem of RTK, GNSS augmentation, and Physical-AI-related service providers through its open and multi-tenant infrastructure model.

The partnership will boost the autonomous economy throughout Europe. Just as fiber optic networks enabled the internet age and blockchain technology underpinned the crypto revolution, centimeter-accurate positioning is the infrastructure layer that will power the next industrial transformation, one where robots, drones, and autonomous vehicles become as ubiquitous as smartphones.

"We believe everything that moves will eventually be autonomous, but autonomy is impossible without absolute spatial certainty," said Lucas McKenna, Director of Europe at Point One. "Traditional GPS gives you 5-15 meters of accuracy, the difference between being on the road and being in a lake. On the other hand, Point One's RTK network delivers centimeter-level accuracy on a continental scale. We believe Europe needs a step forward in critical infrastructure, and together with Cellnex we're extending the foundational layer for Physical AI to operate safely in the real world."

Infrastructure for the Autonomous Age

Point One's RTK technology delivers positioning accuracy 100 times more precise than standard GPS by using a network of ground-based correction stations. These stations calculate exact errors in satellite signals caused by atmospheric distortion and orbital variations, then transmit real-time corrections to devices via the cloud. For challenging "GPS-denied" environments like urban canyons, Point One's Positioning Engine fuses GNSS data with IMU sensors and wheel odometry, enabling vehicles to navigate with centimeter precision even without direct satellite visibility.

Cellnex, as Europe's independent telecommunications infrastructure leader, brings unparalleled scale and reach to the partnership. By leveraging Cellnex's existing telecommunications infrastructure across the continent, Point One can rapidly densify its correction network to provide ubiquitous coverage, a critical requirement for safety-critical autonomous applications.

"Cellnex offers the widest and best neutral and open footprint in Europe for strategic future services enabling the Physical AI tech trend. Joining our capabilities together with Point One, we will invigorate the European robotics industry in different sectors such as automotive, transportation, logistics and public safety", said Jamie Hayes, Global Sales Director at Cellnex.

Enabling Previously Impossible Applications

The collaboration will accelerate deployment across sectors where centimeter accuracy transforms possibility:

Precision Agriculture : Small and medium European farms will be able to deploy autonomous tractors that follow planting rows with centimeter precision, reducing fertilizer waste and increasing yields through Point One's Corrections Network.

: Small and medium European farms will be able to deploy autonomous tractors that follow planting rows with centimeter precision, reducing fertilizer waste and increasing yields through Point One's Corrections Network. Construction & Infrastructure : Automated grading systems allow construction equipment to level foundations perfectly without human surveyors, increasing efficiency and precision on job sites across Europe.

: Automated grading systems allow construction equipment to level foundations perfectly without human surveyors, increasing efficiency and precision on job sites across Europe. Urban Logistics : Autonomous delivery robots can navigate complex European city streets, maintaining precise positioning even when passing under bridges or between tall buildings where traditional GPS fails.

: Autonomous delivery robots can navigate complex European city streets, maintaining precise positioning even when passing under bridges or between tall buildings where traditional GPS fails. Drones industry evolution: Drones need precise location technology for their autonomy and to improve accuracy, flight stability and operational efficiencies significantly reducing flight failures and accelerated transition from prototype to mass production.

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2026

This partnership will be showcased at the Cellnex Booth (Hall 4 - Booth 4C50) and Point One Booth (Hall 6 Booth 6F14) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, demonstrating how telecommunications infrastructure is evolving to support not just connectivity, but precise positioning for the autonomous systems that will define Europe's industrial future.

