Point One Navigation Highlights Collaboration with STMicroelectronics at AutoSens 2026

DETROIT, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point One Navigation, a leader in precision positioning and navigation software, is showcasing an ongoing collaboration with STMicroelectronics, a relationship that has made its RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) and Positioning Engine solutions accessible to ST customers developing autonomous vehicles, robotics, and precision navigation applications.

Partner Contribution

Point One Navigation's software platform integrates seamlessly with ST's new Teseo6 family of GNSS receiver chipset and module solutions to deliver a complete, off-the-shelf precise positioning system. By combining ST's state-of-the-art GNSS receiver and measurement engine with Point One's RTK correction service and advanced dead reckoning algorithms, customers can achieve centimeter-level accuracy for their navigation solutions without the complexity of developing these capabilities in-house.

At AutoSens 2026, Point One and ST are collaborating to showcase an integrated solution that highlights the power of their joint technology. The demonstration features live precision location data and real-time performance analytics, illustrating the effectiveness of the Teseo6 automotive grade solutions paired with Point One's advanced dead reckoning and corrections services in a variety of automotive and autonomous driving scenarios.

"Through our strong collaboration with STMicroelectronics, we are able to deliver proven precision positioning technology to ST's global customer base," said Aaron Nathan, CEO, Point One Navigation. "Our RTK and dead reckoning software, combined with ST's Teseo6 GNSS receiver, provides developers with a ready-to-integrate solution that matches or exceeds competing systems while accelerating time-to-market for robots, autonomous vehicles, and other applications requiring centimeter-accurate navigation."

"The key to precise navigation is feeding the application a trusted position, that maximizes integrity and minimizes error. The collaboration between ST's Teseo6 GNSS receiver and Point One's complementary dead reckoning and RTK correction services ensures high signal availability and the centimeter-accurate positioning needed for consistent and predictable operation," said Mike Slade, GNSS Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics.

About Point One Navigation

Point One Navigation is a pioneer in precise positioning technology, offering solutions that deliver centimeter-level accuracy for a wide range of applications, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, and precision agriculture. With a focus on reliability and ease of integration, Point One Navigation empowers its clients to achieve unparalleled performance in their positioning and navigation systems. Learn more at pointonenav.com.

For more information please contact:

Point One Navigation

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SOURCE Point One Navigation