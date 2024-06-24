Fuse Holder Market size is set to grow by USD 398.3 million from 2024-2028, Growth in EV sales boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fuse holder market size is estimated to grow by USD 398.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Growth in EV sales is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for telecom towers in APAC. However, uncertainties in global economic growth poses a challenge. Key market players include Brunswick Corp., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Grote Industries LLC, HPL Electric and Power Ltd., Keystone Electronics Corp, Littelfuse Inc., LOVATO Electric Spa, Lucy Group Ltd., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SCHURTER Holding AG, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Viair Corp., and WAGO GmbH and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fuse holder market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Fuse Holder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 398.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Brunswick Corp., Bulgin Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elcom International Pvt. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Grote Industries LLC, HPL Electric and Power Ltd., Keystone Electronics Corp, Littelfuse Inc., LOVATO Electric Spa, Lucy Group Ltd., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SCHURTER Holding AG, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Viair Corp., and WAGO GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

The telecom sector's expansion, driven by rising mobile subscriptions and advanced services like 5G, is leading to an increase in telecom tower installations, particularly in APAC. China and India are significant contributors, with China aiming to double its tower installations due to 5G migration. Renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, are being adopted to power telecom towers and reduce carbon footprint. This shift towards green energy is expected to boost the demand for fuse holders in the global market during the forecast period.

The Fuse Holder market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for electrical components in various industries. Fuse supplies and holders are essential for protecting electrical circuits from overcurrent. Fossil fuels and renewable energy sources are driving the demand for these products. Fuse types include automatic, manual, and time-delay. Producers are focusing on cost-effective production and improving product durability. The market is competitive with key players offering a wide range of products. Customers look for reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. The future of the fuse holder market lies in advanced technologies like smart fuses and IoT integration.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The global economic instability, particularly in regions with significant OEM presence for electrical and electronic devices, reduces credit availability and raises interest rates. This increase in manufacturing costs leads to higher product prices, potentially decreasing market demand and negatively impacting net sales revenue for vendors. Foreign exchange market fluctuations also affect imports and exports, reducing profit margins for global market players in the fuse holder industry. Economic downturns in key markets like China, Brazil, and Russia have caused delays and cancellations of projects, further impacting demand for fuse holders during the forecast period.

• The Fuse Holder market faces several challenges in the current technology landscape. The use of complex components such as Fuses, Holder, Current Transformers, and Automatic Circuit Breakers necessitates a high level of precision and reliability. The need for cost-effective solutions while maintaining quality is a significant challenge. Additionally, the increasing demand for miniaturization and the integration of various technologies like EV Charging and Renewable Energy Systems add to the complexity. The requirement for compliance with various safety standards and regulations further complicates the market. Effective supply chain management and innovation in design and materials are essential to overcome these challenges and stay competitive in the Fuse Holder market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This fuse holder market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Open fuse holder

1.2 Fully enclosed fuse holder End-user 2.1 Power

2.2 Automobile

2.3 Electrical and electronics Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Open fuse holder- The global fuse holder market experiences significant growth due to its extensive usage in the electrical and electronics industry. With technology's continuous advancement, the demand for fuse holders increases in various electronic devices like desktop PCs and TVs. Industrial applications, particularly in power and automotive sectors, require fuse holders to protect circuits and equipment from overcurrents. Infrastructure projects, such as building construction and transportation systems, also incorporate fuse holders into their electrical systems. The rising popularity of electronic devices in the consumer market further boosts the market's expansion during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the upcoming years, the fuse holder market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the rising need for enhanced safety and reliability in various applications, including automotive and telecommunications industries. High currents and overcurrent protection are primary factors driving the demand for fuse holders. Cartridge-type fuses, with their safety sheaths and cost-effective design, are increasingly preferred in automotive applications. The automotive sector's transition towards emerging technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles, and wireless connectivity, will further boost the market's growth. In telecom applications, the increasing number of telecom towers, cell phones, and communication towers necessitates the use of intelligent electrical solutions, which include advanced fuse blocks. The global demand for these solutions is expected to continue rising in the upcoming years.

Market Research Overview

The Fuse Holder market encompasses a variety of components designed to securely house and protect electrical fuses. These holders come in various types, including ceramic, glass, and cartridge types. They are essential in electrical systems to prevent overcurrent and ensure the safe operation of electrical circuits. Fuse holders are typically made of materials such as ceramic, glass, or plastic, and are available in different voltage ratings and current capacities. The market for fuse holders caters to various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, among others. The demand for fuse holders is driven by the increasing use of electrical systems in various applications and the need for reliable and safe electrical components.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Open Fuse Holder



Fully Enclosed Fuse Holder

End-user

Power



Automobile



Electrical And Electronics

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio