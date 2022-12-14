Fuse Media expands its growing FAST distribution with Amagi

The global entertainment company has captured new markets and a wider audience base with Amagi's fast-growing network of platforms

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that Fuse Media has expanded its partnership with Amagi to launch another channel as they continue to grow their presence in the CTV-led Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) market.

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young, multicultural voices. Having started its services on traditional pay TV platforms, Fuse Media expanded into FAST in 2018 to leverage the many opportunities it has to offer. Over the past several years the partnership with Amagi has allowed Fuse to expand from a single FAST channel to a suite of DEI-focused channels, expediting their time to market and revenue realization. Amagi has enabled them to quickly and efficiently launch and distribute new channels to leading FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, VIZIO, Xumo, Redbox, Xiaomi and more. The partnership has helped Fuse Media to grow their business in the US and in international markets such as the UK, Sweden, Netherlands and more.

"We continue to see rapid growth across our FAST business with the support of Amagi's suite of cloud-native solutions. They have simplified and economized channel creation, distribution and monetization for us," said Cesar Chavez, VP of Digital Operations, Fuse Media.

"We're impressed by the quality and diversity of Fuse Media's content. As the largest FAST solutions provider with deep technical partnerships with 50+ FAST platforms, we are thrilled to be able to help Fuse Media grow their global fan base and establish a strong foothold in this ecosystem," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Fuse Meda

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young, multicultural voices. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing global footprint, Fuse strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes Fuse, Fuse+, Backstage, Shades of Black, FM (Fuse Music), Campastic, Latino Vibes, OUTtv Proud, fuse.tv , and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

