Fuse Named One of the Best Places to Work by Outside Magazine

"It's an honor to be considered one of the best places to work and for that we are grateful to Outside and the Outdoor Industry Association," said Bill Carter, Partner. "We have built a staff that is smart, curious, and prioritizes the results of their clients and colleagues. So it's especially rewarding that our employees' fulfillment in our workplace contributed to our selection."

Fuse employees are encouraged to pursue a healthy work-life balance by taking advantage of the company's substantial benefits. In addition to an annual fitness stipend and half-day Fridays in the summer, Fuse offers unique perks customized to its employees' lifestyles. Staff receive a ski/snowboard season's pass, access to an on-site skateboard ramp, in-office yoga classes, and the option to bring their dog to work. Those who reach five-year and ten-year tenure are awarded a personalized gift that includes a trip such as heli-boarding in British Columbia, scuba diving trip in Costa Rica, and a tour of Thailand.

Fuse's employees recognize that community engagement is as important as their hard work in the office – and this shows through in their dedication to volunteering, advocacy, and charitable giving. The agency encourages community involvement by offering paid time off for volunteering and organizes monthly volunteer opportunities.

For more information on Outside's 2019 Best Places to Work, visit https://www.outsideonline.com/2404274/best-places-to-work-2019

About Fuse

Fuse was founded in 1995 and specializes in creating authentic brand engagement for teens and young adults. The agency provides brand strategy, experiential, digital, promotional products, and creative services. Fuse is comprised of marketing professionals and cultural experts who have worked for some of the most prominent brands and agencies in the country. For more information, check out our website or find us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

