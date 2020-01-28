Fuse Named One of the Best Places to Work in Vermont for the Tenth Consecutive Year

In order to be chosen as a best place to work, companies are vetted through a two-part evaluation process that assesses workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics as well as a heavily weighed survey of employees that gauges their overall experience and satisfaction. In order for Fuse to have the most experienced staff in teen and young adult marketing, it's important to attract and retain them through exciting perks and valuable company benefits.

At Fuse, employees are encouraged to pursue a healthy work-life balance by taking advantage of an annual fitness stipend, a ski/snowboard season's pass, access to an on-site mini skateboard ramp, in-office weekly yoga classes, and the option to bring their dog to work. To reward employees who remain with the company for extended tenures, those who reach five-year and ten-year milestones of working at Fuse are awarded with a custom tenure package that includes a personalized vacation stipend and additional time off. To support community engagement, Fuse places power into our individual staff members by offering paid time off for volunteering and organizing monthly volunteer opportunities. Additional perks include remote work Fridays, flexible schedules and competitive healthcare and retirement packages.

Fuse partner, Bill Carter, said, "It's an honor to continue to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Vermont." He stated, "Fuse's success lies not only in the success of our clients but in the daily satisfaction of our staff."

The Best Places to Work in Vermont program is a joint effort managed by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation in early spring 2020. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkInVT.com.

About Fuse

Fuse was founded in 1995 and specializes in creating authentic brand engagement for teens and young adults. The agency provides brand strategy, experiential, digital, promotional products, and creative services. Fuse is comprised of marketing professionals and cultural experts who have worked for some of the most prominent brands and agencies in the country. For more information, check out our website or find us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

