Fuse Network Celebrates 4 Years of Innovation & Growth with Exclusive Giveaways and Unmissable Events

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Network, a pioneering leader in the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, celebrates its fourth anniversary with an array of exclusive giveaways and events throughout August.

Fuse Network celebrates its fourth anniversary with an array of exclusive giveaways and events throughout August. Over the past four years, Fuse Network has solidified its position as a trailblazer in blockchain and Web3 payments, delivering accessible and scalable solutions to businesses and developers.

Over the past four years, Fuse Network has solidified its position as a trailblazer in blockchain and Web3 payments, delivering accessible and scalable solutions to businesses and developers. Since its inception in 2019, the company's driving force has been its vision of enhancing financial inclusivity and democratizing access to decentralized financial services.

Fuse's remarkable journey has witnessed substantial expansion, with market capitalization nearing $300 million and Total Value Locked (TVL) surging to $40 million. The Fuse ecosystem has welcomed over 100 Web3 projects, encompassing essential components such as DeFi infrastructure and NFTs. The platform has facilitated over 130 million transactions and created over 1.4 million wallets.

At the heart of Fuse's accomplishments lies its Layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain, strategically positioned to capture the growing interest in cryptocurrency and the Web3 ecosystem. Supported by middleware offering relay services and gas sponsoring, enabling gasless transactions for merchants and users, Fuse is primed to continue its upward trajectory and significantly influence the financial landscape's evolution.

Fuse's fourth-anniversary festivities will feature promotional airdrops, giveaways, and competitions throughout August . Kicking off with a Learn to Earn campaign on Fuse University . Moreover, the platform's robust partner ecosystem will contribute additional special offers, promising an exhilarating and immersive experience for all participants. To learn more and get involved, visit the dedicated anniversary site .

2019-2023 Milestones and Achievements

Mainnet Launch: In 2019, Fuse Network successfully inaugurated its mainnet, a significant milestone propelling the platform's growth. This landmark event opened doors for developers and businesses eager to build decentralized applications (dApps) on a cost-effective, efficient, and user-friendly network.

Pioneering Account Abstraction: Since 2019, Fuse has pioneered implementing Account Abstraction (AA) using Argent smart contracts. In 2023, Fuse is migrating to the ERC-4337 standard, introducing a new relaying entity, Power Validators, and replacing its relayer with a bundler and paymaster.

Community Growth: The Fuse Network community has experienced exponential growth, now encompassing a vibrant ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, investors, validators, token holders, integrators, and users, united by the shared goal of fostering a more inclusive financial landscape.

Partnership Ecosystem: Strategic alliances with industry leaders such as LayerZero, Google Cloud, and Nethermind have facilitated seamless integration of DeFi applications, expanding the platform's utility and laying the foundation for innovative collaborations and real-world adoption projects.

Fuse SDK and API: Offering comprehensive tools for companies seamlessly integrating Web3 services and crypto payments into their applications. The Mobile Stack empowers businesses to create mobile-first apps for iOS and Android platforms, enhancing Web3-enabled app development.

User Adoption: Fuse's user-centric approach has garnered global interest, increasing user adoption across diverse dApps on the Fuse platform.

Transparent Governance: Fuse Network is committed to transparent, community-driven governance. The introduction of Fuse Request for Comments (FRC) in 2023 allows anyone to contribute suggestions regarding tokenomics, updates, and proposals.

Founder and CEO Mark Smargon expressed excitement about the journey and prospects, stating, "The financial landscape has evolved since we started democratizing payments. We're investing in our team and infrastructure as new digital assets and awareness of digital identification, payments, and ownership grow."

Looking Ahead

As Fuse Network embarks on the future, it remains dedicated to advancing financial inclusivity and innovation. Critical initiatives on the horizon include enhanced scalability and security, fostering DeFi innovation, and transitioning to a deflationary model through the Fuse Tokenomics Transition.

Fuse Network's impact is felt globally through participation in events, engagements with central banks, educational initiatives, and technical integrations and partnerships. The company's trajectory involves expanding its global reach, driving education, and continuing to shape the future of decentralized finance.

Entering its fifth year, Fuse Network is poised to continue its journey of innovation and growth, advancing financial inclusivity and the adoption of Web3 payments worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to its values and a robust partner and supporter network, Fuse is primed to define the future of decentralized finance.

About Fuse Network:

Fuse Network is an EVM-compatible, Layer-1 decentralized public blockchain founded in 2019, dedicated to enabling seamless and affordable crypto payments in daily life. Lightning-fast transactions, with confirmations in just five seconds at an average cost of less than a cent, set it apart as an ideal solution for the modern financial ecosystem.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Ian Kane

0370 61468363

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuse Network