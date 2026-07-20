Fuse Oncology Launches FuseRx, Closing the Gap Between Consult and Treatment in Radiation Oncology

New prescribing and treatment-intent solution debuts at the 2026 AAPM Annual Meeting, putting physicians at the center of a faster consult-to-treatment workflow

BOONE, N.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology, the structured AI platform for radiation oncology, today announced the launch of FuseRx, a prescribing and treatment-intent solution for radiation oncology. FuseRx will make its public debut at the 68th AAPM Annual Meeting & Exhibition, July 19–22 in Vancouver, B.C.

FuseRx is the keystone of the Fuse platform, connecting the consult to simulation, planning, and treatment. Physicians create a complete, structured treatment intent — simulation orders, prescriptions, target and organ-at-risk goals, and supporting orders — in a single guided workflow. Clinic-configurable templates, a built-in validation engine with configurable safety checks and hard stops, and a full change-request audit trail replace fragmented, paper-and-PDF prescribing processes that slow the start of care.

"Fuse exists to deliver on a promise: consult to care in 24 hours. That's what patients expect, and when you build the workflow right, it takes the pressure and busywork off your team while improving outcomes for everyone. We call that the speed of the patient. FuseRx is the keystone — everything builds on the physician driving the workflow forward," said James Bauler, Chief Executive Officer, Fuse Oncology.

FuseRx is built to support clinical pathways at the point of prescribing — whether institution-specific protocols or published evidence-based guidelines. Building on the strategic agreement announced in March 2025, ACRO's ACROPath® pathways will be among the first to integrate directly into the FuseRx workflow, giving clinicians guideline-concordant decision support at the moment treatment decisions are made — reducing care variation while preserving physician judgment.

"ACRO is excited to see ACROPath move from agreement to reality inside FuseRx. Putting our pathways in front of physicians at the point of prescribing is exactly how evidence-based care should be delivered," said Christopher Jahraus, MD, FACRO, American College of Radiation Oncology.

FuseRx joins S!GNAL and FuseDocs on Fuse's unified platform, sharing one patient context, one worklist model, and structured data captured from the consult forward. Attendees of AAPM 2026 can see FuseRx live at booth #610.

About Fuse Oncology

Fuse Oncology is the structured AI platform for radiation oncology, delivering the operational layer for agentic oncology workflow. A leader in AI for radiation oncology, Fuse delivers solutions that break down healthcare workflow and data silos to create a seamless experience for clinicians. By placing the broader electronic medical record system at the center of the architecture, Fuse eliminates duplicative and inefficient efforts to enable a future where oncology care moves at the speed of patients. For more information, visit FuseOnc.com. Stay updated on our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn @fuseoncology.

SOURCE Fuse Oncology, Inc.