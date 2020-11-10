Fuse Venture Partners announce hire of Markus Thadaney as Partner

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Venture Partners, the European internet growth venture investor, has announced the appointment of Markus Thadaney as a Partner, bringing over 20 years' investing and operational experience to the firm. Markus will work alongside Managing Partner Spyro Korsanos and Venture Partner Cliff Hinrichs in leading the Investment Team, as they look to expand the firm's investments into promising technology companies.

With headline roles such as a founding Investment Principal of Morgan Stanley's Private Equity Alternative Investment Partners in Europe, experience in Morgan Stanley's TMT investment banking arm, and helping multiple consumer-oriented companies expand internationally, Markus provides strong complementary experience to Fuse's full-time team of eight.

Fuse mainly invests in internet-based consumer or SME facing companies in Europe, helping companies formulate strategies for expansion and execute private equity-style growth initiatives, such as acquisitions, for earlier stage ventures. Fuse's experience in growing companies, such as Delivery Hero, through a buy-and-build approach, demonstrates that this is a winning strategy to unlock growth where there is currently a value creation gap in the European venture capital ecosystem.

Fuse focuses on scaleup companies benefiting from new consumption patterns such as Consumer Marketplaces, Food Tech, Remote Work and Logistics. Since 2019, Fuse has made a number of investments in tech start-ups disrupting these sectors, including Europe's leading last-mile delivery company and Korea's no.1 online grocer, Kurly Inc.

Spyro Korsanos, Managing Partner at Fuse, said: "Markus is incredibly talented and brings with him a wealth of experience. His track record complements the direction that Fuse is going, and his partnership will help us to deliver value to the firm, our portfolio companies and our LPs. Besides that, he's a terrific person. I'm excited to begin our journey together."

Markus Thadaney, Partner at Fuse, said: "I'm delighted to join Fuse. They have already made some excellent investments and, as they look to expand and support new ventures, the future looks bright with many opportunities available to scale companies in Europe. The investment strategy is well positioned to benefit from the changes in business and consumption that have been accelerated over the past few months."

About Fuse Venture Partners

Fuse Venture Partners invests in and advises internet and ecommerce scale-up ventures.

Based in London, Fuse focuses on disruptive European companies with global ambitions. Our investment expertise and corporate development mindset ensures the companies we back take pole position fast…and stay there.

We've led over 40 ecommerce transactions creating more than €1bn in capital gain. We were instrumental in the growth of Delivery Hero, foodpanda and Rocket Internet-backed businesses. If you'd like to join our journey, please get in touch: [email protected] and LinkedIn.

