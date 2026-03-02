Fusedash Adds Token-Pack Pricing for AI Actions Across Dashboards, Data Chat, and Reporting

Usage-based access is designed for teams adopting AI in analytics while seeking predictable spend and consistent KPI definitions.

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusedash, an AI data visualization platform for dashboards, charts, maps, storytelling reports, real-time interfaces, and data chat, today announced token packs , a usage-based option for AI-driven actions within the product.

Why now: As AI becomes part of everyday analytics work, many teams are running into two practical constraints at the same time. First, AI usage is uneven. It spikes during leadership updates, month-end reporting, campaign reviews, and incident windows. Second, AI costs can be hard to forecast when pricing is tied to seats or flat monthly tiers. In parallel, organizations are trying to reduce KPI drift caused by fragmented workflows, where the same metric is defined differently across dashboards, spreadsheets, and slide decks.

Token packs are intended to align AI usage with specific moments of value, such as investigating a change, producing a narrative update, or generating supporting visuals. In Fusedash, teams can connect datasets and reuse KPI definitions across multiple outputs, including KPI dashboards for recurring performance reviews, real-time monitoring views for fast-moving metrics, and storytelling-style reports that translate movements into decision-ready context. Tokens apply to AI actions such as generating or refining visualizations , producing report-style summaries, and answering questions in data chat with supporting breakdowns. When tokens are depleted, AI actions pause until refilled, while saved dashboards and reporting views remain accessible.

This model is designed for reporting rhythms where demand fluctuates. Teams may use AI lightly during routine check-ins, then rely on it more heavily when preparing weekly summaries, validating anomalies, or packaging results for stakeholders. The goal is to keep collaboration stable while applying AI only when it supports investigation and communication.

Key workflows supported include:

"Teams want AI in analytics, but they also need predictable cost and consistent reporting," said Marc Caposino, CEO of Fusedash. "Usage-based AI actions can support investigation and reporting without forcing every team into a larger fixed plan."

Availability

Token packs are available now. New accounts receive 1,000 tokens at signup. Details are available on the Fusedash pricing page .

