Fusemachines Launches 'AI Shikshya for Nepal' in Partnership With Colleges

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusemachines Inc., an artificial intelligence talent and education solutions company, is partnering with colleges in Nepal to teach AI courses under the "AI Shikshya (Education) for Nepal" initiative. The initiative is currently being rolled out across Herald College, Samriddhi College and Thames International College, reaching over a thousand students in its first phase. Fusemachines will be partnering with additional colleges to introduce a world-class AI education track.

Offerings include introductory, as well as advanced, courses in artificial intelligence. The two introductory courses build the required knowledge base in computer science and mathematics required for AI through Foundations in Computer Science for AI and Foundations in Mathematics for AI. The four advanced courses are offered as part of Microdegree™ in AI and include Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing.

Elaborating on the initiative, Dr. Sameer Maskey - founder and CEO of Fusemachines, says, "Talent exists everywhere, but opportunities do not. Our mission to democratize AI arose from this belief. We want to play an active role in enhancing the AI capabilities of global workforces, an example being our latest AI Shikshya Nepal Initiative."

Fusemachines' AI program has a proprietary curriculum and online learning platform with a blended delivery model of online and on-site learning. The students will have access to Ph.D.s from Fusemachines, an AI coding platform with free server credits, invitations to attend exclusive AI events and webinars, and high-quality tutoring from AI instructors.

Prakash Shrestha, CEO, Herald College, says, "With growing adoption and impact of AI in computing, it is important to be prepared with the required skills. Herald College is thrilled to be partnering with Fusemachines to run the AI program for its students. We are confident we will be able to create more experts in AI."

Community is an important part of an engineer's development and growth. Fusemachines will be building a vibrant community of engineers to come together, ideate, problem solve and create. Adding on this Naresh Shrestha, CEO of Samriddhi Group of Colleges, says, "Samriddhi College, a pioneer in ICT education in Nepal, is proud to be associated with Fusemachines to bring international, standard AI education to Nepalese students and professionals and to create a talent pool in the AI arena of Nepal." Colleges in Nepal are excited to be offering AI as a career track to their students. Sujan Kayastha, Director of Thames International College, says, "AI is a revolutionary technology that is drastically changing the world. There is a huge demand for AI talent and we are very excited to introduce AI education in Nepal in collaboration with Fusemachines."

Fusemachines plans to partner with more colleges across all provinces of Nepal to make AI accessible to students and enable them to become a catalyst in the growth and development of Nepal.

