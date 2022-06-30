Fusing In-Person and Online eCommerce Events: Reaching New Audiences with MRC Virtual 2022

MRC Virtual bridges the gap between in-person and online payments and fraud prevention events to provide a unique networking and education experience that's accessible to everyone.

SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRC's event offerings have evolved substantially in the last few years, and MRC Virtual, coming 12 July 2022, is an excellent example of how. This highly anticipated virtual experience recontextualizes presentations from successful in-person events for an engaging online experience.

Join the MRC on 12 July for an online payments and fraud prevention event featuring presentations from the MRC Berlin and MRC Vegas in-person conferences, redesigned for a stellar online viewing experience.

"The last few years have been a unique opportunity to think about events in a new way," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "Our in-person events are still at the core of who we are, that won't change, but expanding accessibility remains a high priority. That's one reason we made the event free to attend for MRC Members; we want to be sure as many people as possible get access to this exceptional content."

Choosing which sessions to highlight was a unique challenge, according to Julie. "We carefully reviewed our top-notch speakers and presentations from Vegas and Berlin and developed an agenda that provides the broadest spectrum of payments and fraud related topics. We're happy with how the agenda turned out; anyone attending will get a taste of why our in-person events are so well loved."

According to Julie, an additional goal for MRC Virtual is raising awareness about educational opportunities outside of the conference.

"We're super excited about our industry-leading education, including our new CPFPP Certification program and our robust online learning opportunities. That's why we're offering a free e-learning course to any non-member that registers for MRC Virtual. We're hoping this helps illustrate our commitment to our members' industry education, both during the event and after. Hope to see everyone on July 12th!"

Registration for MRC Virtual is open now. The event is free to attend for MRC members and is open to non-members as well.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

