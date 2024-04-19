Fusion Academy Hosts Free Virtual College Week to Benefit High Schoolers Nationwide Navigating University Admissions

From April 22 to April 25, a robust roster of webinars will offer accessible advice for eighth-grade through twelfth-grade students and families planning for the next educational chapter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Academy, the world's most personalized school with one-to-one classes to match students' pace and preference, is pleased to announce its 2024 Spring Virtual College Week, taking place from April 22 to April 25. This unique online program is designed to assist high school students and their families in navigating the college admissions process and transitioning to university life.

During the Spring Virtual College Week, participants will hear from expert speakers specializing in college admissions, preparedness, and inclusion. Attendees will gain valuable insights and tips on making informed post-secondary decisions and maximizing their chances of getting into their dream colleges.

"We are thrilled to offer this valuable programming to all high school students and families free of charge, including those not enrolled at Fusion," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, Senior Vice President of Education at Fusion Academy. "At Fusion Academy, our mission is to empower students to reach their full potential. For high schoolers at this critical juncture of their lives, we firmly believe that post-secondary counseling can act as an essential resource for achieving academic and career success. Our expert speakers are ready to share their knowledge and guidance to help students navigate this important milestone."

The catalog of free webinars is open to all eighth-grade to twelfth-grade students and their families. The entire week of events is listed here, and the start times for US and Canada are Eastern.

Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. - Ready, Set, College! A Blueprint for Student Success This webinar aims to offer students the tools and strategies they need to navigate their new independence successfully and lay a strong foundation for their future careers and personal development.



This webinar aims to offer students the tools and strategies they need to navigate their new independence successfully and lay a strong foundation for their future careers and personal development. Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. - How College Decisions are Made for Students: Presented by RACC Presented by the Regional Admissions Counselors of California (RACC), this session will provide a comprehensive overview of how college applications are reviewed and admissions decisions are made. It will feature representatives and seasoned application reviewers from Syracuse University (NY), University of Oregon (OR), and St. John's College (MD).



Presented by the Regional Admissions Counselors of (RACC), this session will provide a comprehensive overview of how college applications are reviewed and admissions decisions are made. It will feature representatives and seasoned application reviewers from (NY), (OR), and (MD). Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. - College Access, Support, and Success for Neurodiverse Learners Attendees will learn about five innovative programs that cater to the needs of neurodiverse students, including The University of Arizona -SALT Center, The University of Oklahoma -Spark 360, Beacon College , Cal State University East Bay -College Link Program (CLP), and the University of Iowa -Academy for Twice Exceptionality.



Attendees will learn about five innovative programs that cater to the needs of neurodiverse students, including The -SALT Center, The -Spark 360, , -College Link Program (CLP), and the -Academy for Twice Exceptionality. Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. - Discovering Your Best Fit: A Guide to College and Career Search with SCOIR The session will showcase how SCOIR, an intuitive and engaging platform, can help students discover their talents, understand college fit, plan with their supporters (including parents), and apply with confidence, all in one place.

Fusion Academy is known for its innovative approach to education, offering personalized 1-to-1 teaching and customized curriculum to help students thrive academically and personally. By organizing the Spring Virtual College Week, Fusion Academy continues its commitment to supporting students on their path to success.

In addition to post-secondary counseling, Fusion Academy offers tutoring and summer courses in math, remediation, courses for credit, and artificial intelligence. Personalized, 1-to-1 instruction for Fusion students has demonstrated dividends: Fusion student achievement scores grew 33% more in a school year than their peers nationally—and notably 65% more in math achievement scores. During the 2022-2023 school year, 96% of Fusion students have gone on to pursue post-secondary education. Learn more here.

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private middle and high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/.

SOURCE Fusion Education Group