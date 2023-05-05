OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing is being recognized for its dedication to strengthening the company through fostering a culture of employee growth and development. The Omaha-based staffing company is the recipient of the Omaha Chamber's 2023 Business Excellence Award in Leadership.

Fusion Awarded Omaha Chamber’s Business Excellence Award in Leadership Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion believes that growing individuals as leaders is the best way to empower them to succeed in every aspect of their career. This doesn't just mean coaching people into managing other people though. It means coaching team members at Fusion to be thought leaders in the community and the medical staffing industry.

Fusion has a voluntary turnover rate of 13% and puts a heavy focus on promoting internally. Just in 2022, 24% of new positions were filled by internal employees who were ready for a new challenge. In addition to that, 34% of Fusion's leadership team consists of internal employees who were promoted this year ensure the best possible decisions were being made for healthcare travelers, internal employees, and the business as a whole.

"One key factor in the Fusion leadership style is trusting that our employees know what is best for them," said President and CEO Steve Koesters. "Fusion leaders and our Learning and Development team are committed to helping employees grow in line with their learning style and career aspirations."

More than 20 resources are available to provide growth opportunities, including mentorship programs, book clubs on literature that highlights best practices in leadership and collaboration, and offsite conferences that educate and inspire employees and help management learn best practices on empowering team members.

"Everything about Fusion is unique," said an employee in a recent anonymous survey. "I have never worked in an environment like Fusion. They genuinely care about you as a person who has a life outside of work and it makes you WANT to work harder."

Fusion is hiring in several departments. Learn more about how you can help us ensure everyone we touch has a better life at fusionmedstaff.com/careers.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country, helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact:

Leah Kemple

4025755625

[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing