Fusion Bank Appoints Compliance and Security Veteran William S. Akel as Chief Compliance Officer

Akel's career accomplishments include founding Synapsis Corporation as a Nevada and Los Angeles-based software development company and Los Angeles-based CounterStrike Corporation, which specialized in anti-money laundering (AML), computer forensics, electronic data discovery, and targeting fraud operations. After 20 years as the founder and director/president of these companies, he worked as a BSA/AML Compliance and Regulatory Officer for Global Cash Access (now Everi Holdings) in Las Vegas and transformed the $24 billion money transmitter/casino agent into a fully FinCEN-IRS compliant organization. He then worked both with eCommLink (now Green Dot Corporation) and MobileClearinghouse Network (MCHN) as a Compliance and Security Officer and as a CISO/Compliance Advisor.

Later, as an AML Advisor/Consultant for the Doyle Carden Group LLC, a licensed private investigative firm that provides premier investigative services to law firms, corporations, domestic and international financial institutions, and top tier consulting firms, Akel worked specifically on consent decrees and enforcement actions by Federal Reserve banks, FDIC, OCC and state divisions of banking against international banking institutions.

"Fusion Bank offers a unique and challenging opportunity for compliance, risk management and security. I look forward to working with President Philip LaChapelle and the team to establish the U.S. headquarters operation in Nevada and provide best-in-class governance, risk and compliance programs with proactive results," said Akel.

Akel earned a bachelor's degree in management, business administration and mass communications with three certifications in AML including the Certified Advanced AML Audit Specialist (CAMS-Audit). In addition, Akel is Certified as a Forensic Consultant, is Certified in Homeland Security, is a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics, Fraud, Risk Management and Financial Litigation (MAFF-NACVA) and is also certified as a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that is in strict compliance with all required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under a Bahamas-based Friendly Society and provides safe, legal, and ethical financial, cash and treasury management services to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers and lobbyists.

