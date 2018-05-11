Fusion Bank Appoints Regional Sales Manager for Michigan and Illinois

"I am thrilled to be on the ground-floor of such an awesome banking solution for the cannabis industry. With the structured business model in place, I feel we can make a major impact, helping this industry to grow," says Ms. McCoy.

Beth McCoy, who lives in Clarkton Michigan, has over 25 years' experience in mortgage banking in both sales and operations, taking care of tasks such as pipeline management, monitoring loans from disclosure to close, and facilitating loans closing smoothly and on-time, all the while adhering to compliance regulations and applicable guidelines.

Ms. McCoy began her career as a closer, back in 1983 in San Diego, CA. From there, she's worked for FNMA as a quality control auditor in Houston TX, at Countrywide Home Loans as a processor, and then an underwriter assistant in Novi, MI. She became a loan originator for Direct Mortgage Lending (Holly, MI) and Golden Mortgage Corp (Bloomfield Hills, MI). Thereafter and until most recently, Ms. McCoy was a team leader in sales and then transferred to loan manager at Summit Funding Inc., the Nashville branch. She currently lives in Michigan where she will be spearheading sales for Fusion Bank in her home state and its neighbor, Illinois.

When asked about her daily responsibilities, which have already begun, Beth McCoy reported: "I have been calling on licensed dispensaries and laboratories, as well as grow operations in the Michigan and Illinois area, while also helping to manage Fusion Bank's existing list of customers."

She is also heavily involved in ironing out the day-to-day operational kinks as they arise and as the company launches in states where cannabis has been legalized.

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that operates in compliance with the required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under the Bahamas-based Sovereign Friendly Society and provides safe, legal, and ethical financial, cash, and treasury management services to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers, lobbyists, and more.

