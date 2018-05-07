Fusion Bank Introduces its New Content Director

Thea Beckman has a Master of Science degree (MSc) in Atmospheric Sciences and a certificate in Internet Marketing, which she earned at the University of Cape Town, where she also lectured third-year students in Synoptic Climatology. Subsequent to graduation, she moved to Thailand to travel Southeast Asia. It was here that she chanced upon an online job opening at WorldClass Brand Management, a thriving Internet marketing and e-business consulting firm based in San Diego, California. This business was owned and operated by Fusion Bank Chairman Kendell Lang and thus began a long and profitable working relationship between the two.

Ms. Beckman, who had always 'had a flourish for creative writing' began her writing career as an SEO copywriter but then, over the years, worked her way up the ranks to Managing Editor, overseeing all the content production, scheduling, and marketing for WorldClass Brand Management and Mr. Lang's other entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fusion Properties Management Group, Inc. (FPMG), a privately held Puerto Rico corporation and real estate developer.

Now, having moved back to South Africa and started her own freelance writing business, Content Queen, Ms. Beckman has come on board with Fusion Bank as its Content Director.

"I'm extremely excited about the work I will be doing with Fusion Bank, especially since this organization is blazing fresh trails," says Ms. Beckman. "We have a real chance here to change the face of the legal cannabis industry, not only for the licensed businesses that are struggling against federal prohibition but also - especially - for the patients and researchers."

Outside of her commitment to Fusion Bank, Thea Beckman writes for a celebrated South African-based lifestyle, travel, and leisure magazine, Southern Vines, which has her travelling all over South Africa to experience its wine, food, and culture. Additionally, she is the author of the book "Why? Because Science!" which provides a sweeping and hilarious look at the world, the universe, and human nature (and occasional idiocy) in a way that everyone can understand.

"I have worked with Thea since 2011 and so I couldn't be better qualified to judge her mettle; hence the easy decision to offer her this position as Content Director of Fusion Bank," says Kendell Lang. "She's not only my long-standing friend and trusty wordsmith, but also my shero!"

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that is in compliance with required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under the Bahamas-based Sovereign Friendly Society and provides safe, legal, and ethical financial, cash, and treasury management services to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers, lobbyists, and more.





For information

NewAccounts@FusionBank.us

+1-866-347-3321



visit Fusion Bank to Register for a Bank Account.

SOURCE Fusion Bank