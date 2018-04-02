Fusion Bank Nominates Philip LaChapelle as the Nevada-based President of Fusion Bank

"Fusion Bank intends to apply for a Certificate of Authorization in Nevada and I'm excited to lead the U.S.-headquarters operation. It is an honor to take the position of president and I am looking forward to recruiting and interviewing for the support staff I need in Nevada," LaChapelle said.

LaChapelle is a recognized financial services executive with demonstrated administrative, operational, management and leadership expertise. His career path has seen him identifying and translating innovative concepts into significant corporate value, earnings, and market presence, as well as developing and executing finite details of business strategies requiring excellence in board and management communications.

He has worked as the president, chief operating officer and director of a host of respected companies and financial institutions, including Liberty Bank (San Francisco, CA) and Prime Trust LLC, First Asian Bank, Security State Savings Bank, and Fifth Street Bank (all Las Vegas NV), the latter of which he was also the founder.

LaChapelle served as director of Statewide Bank, LA from 2005 to 2007, the California Independent Banker's Association from 1993 to 2004, and the Tax & Regulations Committees of the Independent Community Bankers of America from 2000 to 2004, as well as the Board of Advisors for the Security National Master Holding Company, LLC from 2003 to 2007.

"Philip's unique combination of excellent leadership and entrepreneurial drive within major financial services companies and community financial institutions makes him an excellent fit for his role as the Nevada-based president of Fusion Bank. He is a proven executive who leads from the front. We have no doubt that he will take the reins and powerfully guide the company in the right direction so that we can continue offering the global cannabis community safe, secure, affordable, and reliable banking solutions," said Fusion Bank Founder, Kendell Lang.

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that is in strict compliance with all required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under the Bahamas-based Friendly Society and provides financial, cash, and treasury management services that are safe, legal, and ethical to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers, lobbyists, and more.

