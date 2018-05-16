Fusion Bank to Present at Michigan's Foremost Conference on Cannabis Business

The Michigan Cannabis Business Development Programs (MICBD) are a conference and seminar series that strive to educate Michigan's cannabis community - notably entrepreneurs and business professionals - on the laws, regulations, and latest developments that are of special interest and relevance to their enterprises.

MICBD gives attendees access to attorneys, lawmakers, financial professionals, and experts and their deep reservoirs of knowledge, especially within the context of the state of Michigan and its counties and municipalities. MICBD is also a platform for Michigan's cannabis community and entrepreneurs to network with each other and build connections.

During the periodically held conferences, crucial information relating to every aspect of the new medical marijuana laws in Michigan, banking regulations, opportunities for ancillary industries, and more will be covered. The upcoming MICBD, which will be hosted by the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel in Bay City MI on May 20th 2018, is set to be no different. And amongst the upcoming event's presenters is Director of Account Services for Fusion Bank, Ms. Lisa Jander.

Fusion Bank is a cash and treasury management solution for licensed cannabis operators and other members of the cannabis community. Based and licensed in The Bahamas under the Sovereign Friendly Society and compliant with the FinCEN guidelines drawn out by U.S. policymakers in 2014, Fusion Bank is legally able to provide licensed U.S. cannabis operators with the banking services they need to get legacy cash out of their business premises - a magnate for crime and theft - and safely banked. Members can then make use of Fusion Bank's sophisticated online banking portal to manage these funds and perform wire transfers, make bill payments, receive funds, and more, as with a traditional bank account.

"We're not just a bank, we're a compliance bank," says Ms. Jander. "Unlike any other financial institution in the United States, we are keenly focused on compliance and spare no expense in ensuring that we meet city, state, and federal requirements. This is why we can safely offer the cannabis community access to legal banking services, without risk of intervention."

As the Director of Account Services for Fusion Bank, Ms. Jander interfaces with bank members to move them through the onboarding process. Lisa Jander has been a part of Fusion Bank from its inception and is the liaison between the compliance team and upper management, while also monitoring the features and functions of the banking platform.

During the upcoming MICBD, Ms. Jander will be speaking about the closed-loop systems that have Michigan's cannabis operators caught up in persistent banking headaches, the cash conundrum, and how Fusion Bank effectively solves all of these problems. She'll also be explaining the bank's online platform and its various features and capabilities.

With only a few days to go before MICBD, the Michigan cannabis community is urged to register today to secure their seats.

Event date: Sunday 20th May 2018

Time: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bay City - Riverfront

Tickets: $134.02 standard admission (buy tickets here)

About Fusion Bank

Fusion Bank is an innovative cash and treasury management solution that operates in compliance with the required government and central bank regulations. This members-only financial institution is licensed under the Bahamas-based Sovereign Friendly Society and provides safe, legal, and ethical financial, cash, and treasury management services to licensed cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and qualified cannabis friendly members around the globe, including cultivators, grower industry supporters, patients, healthcare providers, lobbyists, and more.

Contact: For information, please email NewAccounts@FusionBank.us , call +1-866-347-3321 or visit Fusion Bank to Register for a Bank Account.

SOURCE Fusion Bank