Fusion Celebrates 15 Years of Improving the Lives of Everyone it Touches

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion is celebrating 15 years of being in business by reflecting on the milestones achieved along the way and thanking the people who made Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Workforce Solutions, and a lasting, vibrant culture all possible.

From a basement office with five employees to the new headquarters space, designed by and for employees, Fusion's leaders have always had one thing in mind: "How can we improve the lives of everyone we touch?"

"That core purpose is what keeps us grounded and moving in the right direction," said Founder Sam Wageman. "Of course, we had big aspirations when we started this journey in 2009, but we could not have made the impact we've made in these 15 years without the amazing team we have here, our loyal travelers providing excellent patient care, and the facility partners who trust us to supply them with the best healthcare talent we can find."

Major milestones in the company's history include broadening its impact through the development of the eight healthcare modalities it staffs, becoming Joint Commission Certified and maintaining the certification year after year, being repeatedly recognized as a best place to work in Omaha and among the industry, and evolving into a company supporting two business units aimed at improving the clinician experience and patient care.

"The last 15 years have been an incredible journey for our team. The folks at Fusion have been able to take ambitious goals and not only reach them but exceed them with grace," said Corey Watton, President and CEO. "As we move forward, we are remembering the hard work, humility, and positive attitudes that got us here so we can keep working to improve the lives of everyone we touch."

One big aspiration Fusion is taking on is its mission to Refresh Healthcare. The company is doing this through innovative thinking on how to ultimately improve patient care any way it can, including more support programs for travelers and quicker connections to travelers for healthcare facilities.

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

