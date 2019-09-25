Fusion Combines Feminism and Erotic Play to Spark "Play with Purpose."

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of #METOO and glass ceilings shattering loudly, a California venture has launched a bold new exploration of female empowerment. Fusion brings tasteful eroticism and unapologetic support for female causes together, creating a unique new genre of erotic play in the process. The venture's stylish and inclusive website fusionmovement.com launches this week, with aspirations of becoming the virtual meeting place of consenting adults seeking a new adventure.

The core of the Fusion experience is a physical interaction in which the woman can fully explore her feminine influence and the man can gain a new perspective. Unlike other erotic genres that focus on the power exchange between men and women, such as BDSM, Fusion involves no demeaning acts or physical pain. The "Fusion Woman" joyously (and purposefully) leads her partner through mutually agreed-upon explorations and the man willingly accepts a role of pleasurably surrendering to her benign feminine dominance. Fusion also celebrates the fashion and style of confidence and power, inviting female participants to boldly express their Fusion persona and even featuring user-generated "makeover" videos on its website. But the Fusion brand isn't simply about fun and games. Debuting around the one-year anniversary of the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the Kavanaugh hearings, the timing of Fusion's arrival is no coincidence.

Fusion seeks to play a constructive role in shaping a new world order. The venture's slogan is, "Play with purpose," reflecting the desire to awaken awareness and energize support for women's causes. To that end, Fusion donates to women's causes and devotes much of its website to the vitally important conversation going on in culture today. There are tips on actions to take to the benefit of women, and links for the Fusion community to extend its support.

As Fusion gains acceptance, the venture seeks to partner with the goal of launching a mobile app that will promote the pursuit of Fusion dating, as well as to find unique ways to contribute to a more powerful role for women in society. The result is play and purpose fused together, catalyzing a movement. Fusion's founders believe the time is right. Let the Play and the next leap in change begin.

