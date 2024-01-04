Fusion Connect Announces Strategic Leadership Changes to Drive Growth and Innovation

In a strategic move, Pieter Uittenbogaard will take on the role of EVP of Growth and Strategy. Pieter will manage Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Account Management, Solution Engineering, and Sales Operations, reporting directly to CEO Brian Crotty. He will continue to spearhead the company's ongoing Microsoft expansion and sales enablement strategy, a critical facet of the company's future growth plan.

To further its commitment to growth and partnership development, Fusion Connect is excited to welcome David Kula and Jeff Winnett to its global leadership team. David Kula joins as the Vice President, Head of Global Direct Sales, bringing over 20 years of sales leadership experience from roles at Sungard Availability Services and Microsoft. His expertise is expected to be a driving force in Fusion Connect's ambition to become Microsoft's leading Operator Connect partner in North America.

Jeff Winnett, stepping in as the Vice President, Head of Global Channel Sales, carries a history of success from his tenure as Vice President of North America Partner Sales at RingCentral and from previous roles at Honeywell and Vonage. Recognized for his exceptional skills in developing partner relationships and driving revenue growth, Jeff's proven leadership will bolster Fusion Connect's growth and partnership strategies.

"Mario has committed to work closely with me, Pieter, and the Fusion Connect leadership team to ensure seamless transition for our teams, partners, and customers," said Crotty. "With Pieter leading our go-forward strategy, and David and Jeff joining us, we are set to deepen our client and partner engagement. Their leadership is crucial to our strategy for 2024 and the years ahead."

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a next-generation managed communications service provider (MCSP) and Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) enabling mid-market and enterprise businesses to connect people and applications globally. We tailor our highly available cloud communication and connectivity services to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our services are backed by the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee, which includes on-time installation and 100% availability for next-generation services. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-888-301-1721.

Press Contact:

Ruzanna Tantushyan

Director of Corporate Communications

Fusion Connect

[email protected]

470-731-7553

SOURCE Fusion Connect

