Fusion Connect Appoints Brian McClintock Interim Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect (the "Company"), a leading provider of managed communications, connectivity and cloud solutions, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Brian McClintock, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. McClintock succeeds Bill Wignall, who served as the Company's CEO since 2024 and has chosen to step down to pursue other interests.

Brian McClintock, Fusion Connect Interim CEO

As Interim CEO, Mr. McClintock will work closely with the Company's leadership and employees to execute the operating plan approved by the Board, continuing the Company's strategic direction. Mr. McClintock brings over twenty years of industry experience with a strong track record of leading businesses through growth and a demonstrated commitment to operational and financial excellence centered on delivering a superior customer experience. Before joining Fusion Connect in 2023, Mr. McClintock served as Chief Financial Officer for The Affiliate Network. Prior to that role, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Impact Telecom.

"We are confident Brian is the right leader to drive further positive momentum while managing the massive demand in the marketplace for the Company's full suite of products and services," stated Dudley Slater, Fusion Connect's Chairman of the Board. Mr. Slater continued, "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Bill very much for his leadership and his impressive contribution to the operational transformation he led. We wish him only the best in the next stage of his career."

"I'm honored to lead Fusion Connect through this next chapter," said Mr. McClintock. "Our customers depend on us for reliable, high-quality communications and connectivity solutions, and my focus will be on operational excellence, disciplined execution of our strategic plan, and continuing to deliver the level of service our customers expect. I'm grateful for the trust the Board has placed in me, and I look forward to working alongside our talented team to build on the strong foundation we have in place."

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, helping businesses simplify technology so they can focus on growth. The company delivers a full suite of managed solutions—including broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN and managed security—all delivered and supported by US-based customer service teams ready to drive performance, reliability, and customer success. With deep technical expertise and industry experience, Fusion Connect builds right-fit, best-in-class communications and collaboration solutions that meet the unique needs of modern businesses. The company's commitment to exceptional customer support is backed by industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings, net promoter scores for customer loyalty and service quality guarantees. To learn more, visit www.fusionconnect.com or contact an expert at +1-888-301-1721.

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SOURCE Fusion Connect