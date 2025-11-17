Fusion Connect's Sharma Montgomery Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Recognized for Leading Team in Delivering a Superior Customer Service Experience

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, is delighted to announce that Sharma Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, has been honored with the Silver Stevie® Award for Woman of The Year in Business Services. This prestigious recognition celebrates her leadership and outstanding achievements by her team in elevating Fusion Connect's customer experience to industry-leading levels.

The 2025 Stevie Award for Women in Business, an international competition attracting 1,500+ nominations from 48 nations, spotlights women who demonstrate innovation, leadership, and significant business impact. Judges praised Montgomery's leadership, noting exceptional customer-centric company achievements such as:

Creating a dedicated customer experience management team that has raised customer satisfaction to an industry-leading score of 4.5 out of 5.0

Driving operational excellence with a customer-first mindset by implementing cross-functional training and engagement programs boosting customer loyalty rates to the highest in the company's history

Building a culture and systems of accountability so every customer receives the focus, dedication and proactive care that are hallmarks of Fusion Connect.

"Serving our customers is a team effort. Our success is because of the team of dedicated employees who are customer obsessed and are committed to putting our customers first," said Sharma Montgomery. "By listening closely and responding with care, we ensure that every interaction reflects our dedication to the customer's success. This honor is truly a team win."

Since taking on her role in April 2024, she has led a comprehensive transformation of Fusion Connect's customer experience strategy and execution. By uniting Account Management and Customer Success into a dedicated Customer Experience Management team, Montgomery has fostered a culture of collaboration and customer obsession and advanced client-first initiatives resulting in measurable gains in key performance indicators such as CSAT and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

A U.S. Air Force veteran, mentor, and business executive, Montgomery exemplifies the bold, decisive, and transformative leadership celebrated by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Her work has reshaped Fusion Connect's approach to customer experience, turning CX into a strategic driver of growth and setting new standards for the industry.

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, helping businesses simplify technology so they can focus on growth. The company delivers a full suite of managed solutions—including broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN and managed security—all delivered by US-based support teams ready to drive performance, reliability, and customer success. With deep technical expertise and industry experience, Fusion Connect builds right-fit, best-in-class communications and collaboration solutions that meet the unique needs of modern businesses. The company's commitment to exceptional customer support is backed by industry-leading uptime and service quality guarantees. To learn more, visit FusionConnect.com or contact an expert at +1-888-301-1721.

