Fusion Connect Earns Five G2 Awards for its Industry-Leading Service Quality

Fusion Connect has been recognized for its outstanding customer service with five awards in the G2 Spring 2026 Report. Post this

Category: Enterprise VoIP Providers Award: Best Support Award: Easiest To Do Business With Award: High Performer

Category: VoIP Providers Award: Leader

Category: Enterprise UCaaS Platforms Award: Leader



Based on independent customer reviews collected by G2, the world's largest and most trusted peer review site for B2B technology providers, Fusion Connect received recognition for Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With in the category of Enterprise VoIP Providers. These awards reflect customer-reported experiences related to onboarding, support responsiveness, and ease of engagement. These recognitions are backed by measurable improvements in customer experience and service performance. Recently, Fusion Connect has notched industry-leading net promoter scores and CSAT growth, reflecting growing customer advocacy and trust.

Fusion Connect also received recognition for High Performer in the category of Enterprise VoIP Providers, which is based on customer satisfaction scores and market presence as defined by G2. This recognition reflects not only high ratings, but also continued progress in customer experience improvements, including year-over-year gains in satisfaction scores and increased online customer review volume across platforms like G2.

Capping off this recent set of recognitions, Fusion Connect was named a Leader in the category of VoIP Providers and a Leader in the category of Enterprise UCaaS Platforms, reserved for top-performing vendors with a powerful combination of market presence and high customer satisfaction. The recognition also highlights Fusion Connect's ability to deliver powerful, scalable communications solutions that meet the complex needs of modern enterprises without compromising on customer experience.

As businesses prioritize vendor consolidation and reliable support, Fusion Connect is enjoying increased demand for its full-stack of enterprise-grade solutions that enhance greater collaboration, deliver increased productivity and simplify operations. The company's awards for both support and ease of doing business highlights a broader industry shift toward one-vendor simplicity, where performance, accountability, and customer experience are delivered through a unified platform.

"These awards are especially meaningful because they are a direct result of responses from our customers," said Sharma Montgomery, SVP, Customer Experience. "We've made significant investments to enhance our customers' experience which has resulted in faster response times, higher satisfaction scores, and increased customer loyalty. Earning five recognitions in a single report reflects our team's dedication and our commitment to delivering a superior, more reliable experience for every customer."

Fusion Connect stands out in the marketplace by providing cloud communications, connectivity, and managed services backed by industry-leading guarantees and delivered by a US-based service and support team.

To learn more about Fusion Connect and its award-winning solutions, visit [www.fusionconnect.com]

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect is a leading provider of cloud communications and managed services, helping businesses simplify technology so they can focus on growth. The company delivers a full suite of managed solutions—including broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN and managed security—all delivered by US-based support teams ready to drive performance, reliability, and customer success. With deep technical expertise and industry experience, Fusion Connect meets the growing communication needs of modern businesses. The company's commitment to exceptional customer support is backed by industry-leading uptime and service quality guarantees. To learn more, visit FusionConnect.com or contact an expert at +1-888-301-1721.

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SOURCE Fusion Connect